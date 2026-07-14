A striped beach chair and umbrella sit on a sandy shore with gentle waves and a clear sky in the background.
Chester County Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Offered by

Chester County Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

About this shop

The Shore Shop: A Chester County Chapter Teen Fundraiser

Pick-up location

King of Prussia, PA, USA

JJ 1938 Visor item
JJ 1938 Visor
$30

This JJ branded visor is adjustable with a velcro closure in the back.

Jack and Jill Embroidered Turkish Towel item
Jack and Jill Embroidered Turkish Towel
$20

Pink and Blue Turkish towel with “Jack and Jill” embroidery - 40 x 71 inches

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Waterproof Tote w/ Zipper - BLUE & WHITE item
Waterproof Tote w/ Zipper - BLUE & WHITE
$30

Blue and white stripped tote (w/ zipper) PINK embroidery

Waterproof Tote w/ Zipper - PINK & WHITE item
Waterproof Tote w/ Zipper - PINK & WHITE
$30

Pink and White stripped tote (w/ zipper) BLUE embroidery

Waterproof Tote w/ Zipper - YELLOW & WHITE item
Waterproof Tote w/ Zipper - YELLOW & WHITE
$30

Yellow and White stripped tote (w/ zipper) ORANGE embroidery

Waterproof Tote w/ Zipper - LIGHT BLUE & WHITE item
Waterproof Tote w/ Zipper - LIGHT BLUE & WHITE
$30

LIGHT BLUE and White stripped tote (w/ zipper) PINK embroidery

Waterproof Tote w/ Zipper - BLACK & WHITE item
Waterproof Tote w/ Zipper - BLACK & WHITE
$30

BLACK and White stripped tote (w/ zipper) WHITE embroidery

Waterproof Tote w/ Zipper - RED & WHITE item
Waterproof Tote w/ Zipper - RED & WHITE
$30

RED and White stripped tote (w/ zipper) WHITE embroidery

Striped Canvas Beach Bag - RED item
Striped Canvas Beach Bag - RED
$30

📏 Dimensions:
12.8" x 12.2" x 9.45" – thoughtfully designed to be roomy yet manageable with SILVER embroidery

Striped Canvas Beach Bag - BLUE item
Striped Canvas Beach Bag - BLUE
$30

📏 Dimensions:
12.8" x 12.2" x 9.45" – thoughtfully designed to be roomy yet manageable with SILVER embroidery

Seersucker Bag item
Seersucker Bag
$15

Made from high-quality seersucker material - Size: 8.7 x 3.5 x 5.9 inches

Waterproof Beach Tote - PINK & PINK item
Waterproof Beach Tote - PINK & PINK
$28

Made from high-quality, wipe-clean PVC, this bag shrugs off sand and splashes. Size 17in x 4.9 in x12.5in

Waterproof Beach Tote - PINK & BLUE item
Waterproof Beach Tote - PINK & BLUE
$28

Made from high-quality, wipe-clean PVC, this bag shrugs off sand and splashes. Size 17in x 4.9 in x12.5in

Waterproof Beach Tote - PINK & GREEN item
Waterproof Beach Tote - PINK & GREEN
$28

Made from high-quality, wipe-clean PVC, this bag shrugs off sand and splashes. Size 17in x 4.9 in x12.5in

Waterproof Makeup Bag - Pink & White w/ Tassel item
Waterproof Makeup Bag - Pink & White w/ Tassel
$15

Size : 26cm/10.24in*6cm/2.26in - For travel, it fits perfectly in your tote bag helping you organize your essentials - No Embroidery

Waterproof Makeup Bag - Blue & White w/ Tassel item
Waterproof Makeup Bag - Blue & White w/ Tassel
$15

Size : 26cm/10.24in*6cm/2.26in - For travel, it fits perfectly in your tote bag helping you organize your essentials. 

Waterproof Makeup Bag - Pink & Green w/ Tassel item
Waterproof Makeup Bag - Pink & Green w/ Tassel
$15

Size : 26cm/10.24in*6cm/2.26in - For travel, it fits perfectly in your tote bag helping you organize your essentials. 

Waterproof Makeup Bag - Pink & Blue w/ Tassel item
Waterproof Makeup Bag - Pink & Blue w/ Tassel
$15

Size : 26cm/10.24in*6cm/2.26in - For travel, it fits perfectly in your tote bag helping you organize your essentials. 

Waterproof Makeup Bag w/ Handle - PINK & BLUE item
Waterproof Makeup Bag w/ Handle - PINK & BLUE
$20

Measuring 7.8” x 3.9”x 5" - Its spacious interior makes it perfect for carrying makeup, brushes, skincare items, and other small essentials.

Waterproof Makeup Bag w/ Handle - BLUE & YELLOW item
Waterproof Makeup Bag w/ Handle - BLUE & YELLOW
$20

Measuring 7.8” x 3.9”x 5" - Its spacious interior makes it perfect for carrying makeup, brushes, skincare items, and other small essentials.

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