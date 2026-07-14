The Shore Shop: A Chester County Chapter Teen Fundraiser

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This JJ branded visor is adjustable with a velcro closure in the back.
Pink and Blue Turkish towel with “Jack and Jill” embroidery - 40 x 71 inches
Blue and white stripped tote (w/ zipper) PINK embroidery
Pink and White stripped tote (w/ zipper) BLUE embroidery
Yellow and White stripped tote (w/ zipper) ORANGE embroidery
LIGHT BLUE and White stripped tote (w/ zipper) PINK embroidery
BLACK and White stripped tote (w/ zipper) WHITE embroidery
RED and White stripped tote (w/ zipper) WHITE embroidery
📏 Dimensions:
12.8" x 12.2" x 9.45" – thoughtfully designed to be roomy yet manageable with SILVER embroidery
📏 Dimensions:
12.8" x 12.2" x 9.45" – thoughtfully designed to be roomy yet manageable with SILVER embroidery
Made from high-quality seersucker material - Size: 8.7 x 3.5 x 5.9 inches
Made from high-quality, wipe-clean PVC, this bag shrugs off sand and splashes. Size 17in x 4.9 in x12.5in
Made from high-quality, wipe-clean PVC, this bag shrugs off sand and splashes. Size 17in x 4.9 in x12.5in
Made from high-quality, wipe-clean PVC, this bag shrugs off sand and splashes. Size 17in x 4.9 in x12.5in
Size : 26cm/10.24in*6cm/2.26in - For travel, it fits perfectly in your tote bag helping you organize your essentials - No Embroidery
Size : 26cm/10.24in*6cm/2.26in - For travel, it fits perfectly in your tote bag helping you organize your essentials.
Size : 26cm/10.24in*6cm/2.26in - For travel, it fits perfectly in your tote bag helping you organize your essentials.
Size : 26cm/10.24in*6cm/2.26in - For travel, it fits perfectly in your tote bag helping you organize your essentials.
Measuring 7.8” x 3.9”x 5" - Its spacious interior makes it perfect for carrying makeup, brushes, skincare items, and other small essentials.
Measuring 7.8” x 3.9”x 5" - Its spacious interior makes it perfect for carrying makeup, brushes, skincare items, and other small essentials.
$
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