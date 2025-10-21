Shore Thing Theater's Fall 2025 Silent Auction

Do you just not like Scott's name? Does he look more like an Alex to you? Or heck, do you want to rename him something else entirely, like Potato? Winning this auction item gives you the power to rename one of our players for six months. Any time they are part of the match, be it playing, reffing, or on tech, they will be addressed by this new name that you bestow (minding our Out of Bounds foul, of course). You pick the player, you pick the new name.