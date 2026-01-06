Short Film Experience Sponsorships

Your sponsorship meaningfully supports filmmakers from the diaspora, helping cover honorariums and giving small independent artists the recognition they deserve.





What you get:

All Community Sponsor benefits PLUS

Logo on branded materials

Larger logo placement on the Step & Repeat

Featured mention on social media & email promo

5 VIP Tickets to Event

What you support:

✔ Direct contribution to filmmaker honorariums

✔ Support for videography + documentation

✔ Enhanced audience experience





This package turns sponsors into visible cultural partners.



