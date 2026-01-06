Short Film Experience Sponsorships

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About this event
3 left!
This level is for individuals and small businesses who want to stand behind independent filmmakers and help make this experience possible. It is a meaningful way to contribute to honorariums and production support that allow small creators from the diaspora to continue telling their stories.
Includes:
3 left!
Your sponsorship meaningfully supports filmmakers from the diaspora, helping cover honorariums and giving small independent artists the recognition they deserve.
Entry-level partnership + solid visibility Includes:
Perfect for small businesses and community supporters.
3 left!
Your sponsorship meaningfully supports filmmakers from the diaspora, helping cover honorariums and giving small independent artists the recognition they deserve.
What you get:
What you support:
✔ Direct contribution to filmmaker honorariums
✔ Support for videography + documentation
✔ Enhanced audience experience
This package turns sponsors into visible cultural partners.
3 left!
Your sponsorship meaningfully supports filmmakers from the diaspora, helping cover honorariums and giving small independent artists the recognition they deserve.
What you get:
What you support:
✔ Pays multiple filmmaker honorariums
✔ Helps secure venue + production
✔ Funds event documentation to share beyond the night
This is the “lead partner” level — high impact + high visibility.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!