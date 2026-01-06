Haitian American Alliance of New York

Hosted by

Haitian American Alliance of New York

About this event

Short Film Experience Sponsorships

Williamsburg

Brooklyn, NY, USA

Friends of The Filmmakers
$500

3 left!

This level is for individuals and small businesses who want to stand behind independent filmmakers and help make this experience possible. It is a meaningful way to contribute to honorariums and production support that allow small creators from the diaspora to continue telling their stories.


Includes:

  • Name or logo listed on event marketing materials.
  • Recognition as a Friend of The Filmmakers supporter
  • Direct Support toward filmmaker honorariums.
  • 2 VIP Tickets to Event
✨ Community Sponsor
$1,000

3 left!

Your sponsorship meaningfully supports filmmakers from the diaspora, helping cover honorariums and giving small independent artists the recognition they deserve.


Entry-level partnership + solid visibility Includes:

  • Logo on marketing materials
  • Logo on Step & Repeat
  • Supports filmmaker honorariums
  • 2 VIP Tickets to Event

Perfect for small businesses and community supporters.

🎬 CULTURE BUILDER
$2,500

3 left!

Your sponsorship meaningfully supports filmmakers from the diaspora, helping cover honorariums and giving small independent artists the recognition they deserve.


What you get:

  • All Community Sponsor benefits PLUS
  • Logo on branded materials
  • Larger logo placement on the Step & Repeat
  • Featured mention on social media & email promo
  • 5 VIP Tickets to Event

What you support:
✔ Direct contribution to filmmaker honorariums
✔ Support for videography + documentation
✔ Enhanced audience experience


This package turns sponsors into visible cultural partners.


🌟 PRESENTING PARTNER
$5,000

3 left!

Your sponsorship meaningfully supports filmmakers from the diaspora, helping cover honorariums and giving small independent artists the recognition they deserve.


What you get:

  • Top-tier sponsor placement everywhere
  • Premium logo placement on Step & Repeat
  • Branding on popcorn cups + event signage
  • Mention in opening remarks
  • Featured logo on all marketing materials
  • 10 VIP Tickets to event
  • Recognition in post-event recap content

What you support:
✔ Pays multiple filmmaker honorariums
✔ Helps secure venue + production
✔ Funds event documentation to share beyond the night


This is the “lead partner” level — high impact + high visibility.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!