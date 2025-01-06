This permit is required for vendors to be able to sell or offer items at Save the Manatee 5K on 11-15-2025. The minimum operating hours are 6 am to 11 am.
This permit is for vendors to attend both the Full Moon Hike and Plein Air in the same month. Minimum operating hours are 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm.
Short term vendor permit:
Commercial - $50 per day
Please use the drop down menu to pay for the number of DAYS for which you are paying.
Short term vendor permit:
Non-profit fundraising - $25 per day
Please use the drop down menu to pay for the number of DAYS for which you are paying.
Short term vendor permit:
Government or non-profit education and informational only: Free
Please use the drop down menu to indicate the number of DAYS you are exhibiting.
This permit is for Orange City Yoga to hold an hour long class in the park.
This permit is for the 2026 Firefly Nights event that runs daily from March 13 to April 12, 2026. The minimum operating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.
