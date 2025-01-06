Short Term Vendor Permit

2100 W French Ave

Orange City, FL 32763, USA

Vendor Permit for SMC 5K item
Vendor Permit for SMC 5K
$35

This permit is required for vendors to be able to sell or offer items at Save the Manatee 5K on 11-15-2025. The minimum operating hours are 6 am to 11 am.

Park After Dark and Full Moon item
$25

This permit is for vendors to attend both the Full Moon Hike and Plein Air in the same month. Minimum operating hours are 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Vendor Permit item
$50

Short term vendor permit:
Commercial - $50 per day
Please use the drop down menu to pay for the number of DAYS for which you are paying.

Vendor Permit item
$25

Short term vendor permit:
Non-profit fundraising - $25 per day
Please use the drop down menu to pay for the number of DAYS for which you are paying.

Educational only exhibitor item
Free

Short term vendor permit:
Government or non-profit education and informational only: Free
Please use the drop down menu to indicate the number of DAYS you are exhibiting.

Orange City Yoga Permit item
$13

This permit is for Orange City Yoga to hold an hour long class in the park.

FIREFLY NIGHTS EVENT PERMIT item
$200

This permit is for the 2026 Firefly Nights event that runs daily from March 13 to April 12, 2026. The minimum operating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.

