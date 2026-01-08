Shot Show Silent Auction

Hosted by
The Frogskin Camo Noveske Rifle is a 14.5” 6mm Advanced Rifle Cartridge 416R Stainless with 1:7 twist. Hand polished Noveske Match Chamber. The Disruptive Deep Fluting (DDF) is an external barrel structure designed to significantly reduce primary (blast compression and expansion) and secondary (sinusoidal resonance) wave events in barrels, improving accuracy, reducing heat, and extending barrel life.
Retail: $3,700
This is a one-of-a-kind custom P320 FLUX Raider with Silencer Co. Barrel and Slide, Agency Arms compensator, and Vortex Viper red dot sight that comes with (2) custom Cerakote 30rd mags.
Limited edition GBRS #002 Kinetic II. Water resistance up to 1000m, La Joux-Perret G100 movement, SuperLumiNova BGW / C3 Grade A, Case Movement Grade 2 Titanium - Cerakote H265.
Special Operations veteran Kevin Owens served in Irelands tier one counterterrorism force before coming to the United States and serving an additional 24 years in the United States Army.
The hat is a solid black low profile trucker hat with black leather American Flag sewn over Kevin's donated and combat-worn, Army Chocolate Chip camo uniform.
