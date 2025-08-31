Shots for Spots Silent Auction

Starting bid
Fun, vibrant original artwork painted by Taini and Sanurra, two female cheetahs.
11"x14" on thin, hard canvas board
Starting bid
A beautiful footprint from Sumatran Tiger, Chlojo.
5"x7" on thin, hard canvas board
Starting bid
Original painting by Masai Giraffe, Umi.
8"x8" canvas
Starting bid
Adorable nose print from California Sea Lion, Maverick.
4"x4" thin, hard canvas board
Starting bid
Holiday Ornament painted with octopus tentacles.
7" wide on thin wood board
Starting bid
Adorable painting by river otters, Tilly and Ahanu, in a custom, hand-made wooden frame.
Starting bid
Fun footprints done by Tavi the Spotted Hyena.
8"x10" thin, hard canvas board
Starting bid
Raccoon Pecan walked all over this board just for you!
11"x14" on thin, hard canvas board
Starting bid
Original painting by mandrills Jelani and Kumani.
Starting bid
One-of-a-kind original painting by Sumatran Orangutans Berani, Eirina and baby Siska!
Starting bid
Original flamingo footprint by Stevie, an American Flamingo.
Starting bid
Two gift certificates. Two hour walking showcase of the best street art in Denver. Tours run on Saturdays and Sundays and cover about 2 miles in Rino.
$60 value
Starting bid
Exclusive behind-the-scenes tour at Denver Zoo with the animal area of your choosing. Includes zoo admission for up to 6 people.
Animal area and date are subject to availability and time of year. Good for one year following this event.
Starting bid
Check out this awesome Starbucks bundle. Includes a mug, two tumblers, two ceramic travel cups and two bags of coffee!
Value: $90
Starting bid
Check out these beautiful art pieces of elephants and zebras, all done ON paper made of elephant dung. Plus, beautiful elephant earrings and an adorable glass elephant.
Starting bid
"Bless Your Heart" Large t-shirt, dog treats, black bean & corn salsa, apple butter, raspberry preserves, and beaded bracelet.
Starting bid
Check out this amazing dog bundle from Mouthfuls, a boutique pet store. It includes a gift card plus an assortment of yummy dog treats and cookies.
Starting bid
Beautiful cloisonne butterfly case with candle and vintage, carved relief butterfly earrings & necklace.
Starting bid
A $50 gift card to Kate's Wine Bar in Littleton with a reusable plastic wine glass, plus a bottle of Monkey of the Valley Riesling.
Starting bid
Two spots on an unforgettable KACF trip to Cancun in July 2026. Includes lodging for 5 nights and 2 boat excursions. Not included are flights, meals, tips, and drinks.
This original painting is by Russ Ronat from Project Holocene.
Starting bid
Valued at $242.54 this would look incredible on any wall.
21.5" x 16"
Starting bid
Lean into that self care with Two Ravens Soap. Local and handmade.
Value: $50
Starting bid
Glenlivet 12 Year Scotch
Value: $45
Starting bid
Cold weather is on the way. Who wouldn't enjoy one of the finest artisan whole leaf teas from iN-Tea local tea shop.
Value: $47
Starting bid
Up to 20 people can enjoy two hours of pinball PLUS a $50 bar tab for food and drink at Colorado Pinball Pub.
Valid at Littleton location. Blackout dates apply. Expires 4/1/26.
Starting bid
This hat was hand drawn with a sunflower bouquet. It has a removable grass and feather feature on the other side.
Starting bid
Moxycello is a local distillery that celebrates bold flavors. Enjoy these tasty cellos, they may just blow your socks off.
Value: $67
Starting bid
This stunning and bold orginial by David Alvarado will brighten any room.
Starting bid
Fabulous photograph of puffin in a frame.
