Shots for Spots Silent Auction

Cheetah Footprints item
Cheetah Footprints
$25

Starting bid

Fun, vibrant original artwork painted by Taini and Sanurra, two female cheetahs.


11"x14" on thin, hard canvas board

Tiger Footprint
$20

Starting bid

A beautiful footprint from Sumatran Tiger, Chlojo.


5"x7" on thin, hard canvas board

Giraffe Painting item
Giraffe Painting
$25

Starting bid

Original painting by Masai Giraffe, Umi.


8"x8" canvas

Sea Lion Nose Print item
Sea Lion Nose Print
$20

Starting bid

Adorable nose print from California Sea Lion, Maverick.


4"x4" thin, hard canvas board

Octopus Ornament item
Octopus Ornament
$20

Starting bid

Holiday Ornament painted with octopus tentacles.


7" wide on thin wood board

Custom Wood Framed River Otter Painting item
Custom Wood Framed River Otter Painting
$25

Starting bid

Adorable painting by river otters, Tilly and Ahanu, in a custom, hand-made wooden frame.

Spotted Hyena Footprints item
Spotted Hyena Footprints
$25

Starting bid

Fun footprints done by Tavi the Spotted Hyena.


8"x10" thin, hard canvas board

Raccoon Footprints item
Raccoon Footprints
$20

Starting bid

Raccoon Pecan walked all over this board just for you!


11"x14" on thin, hard canvas board

Mandrill Painting item
Mandrill Painting
$20

Starting bid

Original painting by mandrills Jelani and Kumani.

Orangutan Painting item
Orangutan Painting
$40

Starting bid

One-of-a-kind original painting by Sumatran Orangutans Berani, Eirina and baby Siska!

Flamingo Footprint item
Flamingo Footprint
$25

Starting bid

Original flamingo footprint by Stevie, an American Flamingo.

Denver Graffiti Tour Gift Certificates (2) item
Denver Graffiti Tour Gift Certificates (2)
$20

Starting bid

Two gift certificates. Two hour walking showcase of the best street art in Denver. Tours run on Saturdays and Sundays and cover about 2 miles in Rino.


$60 value

Behind the Scenes Animal Tour at Denver Zoo item
Behind the Scenes Animal Tour at Denver Zoo
$250

Starting bid

Exclusive behind-the-scenes tour at Denver Zoo with the animal area of your choosing. Includes zoo admission for up to 6 people.


Animal area and date are subject to availability and time of year. Good for one year following this event.

Starbucks Gift Basket item
Starbucks Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Check out this awesome Starbucks bundle. Includes a mug, two tumblers, two ceramic travel cups and two bags of coffee!


Value: $90

Artwork on Elephant Dung Paper item
Artwork on Elephant Dung Paper
$15

Starting bid

Check out these beautiful art pieces of elephants and zebras, all done ON paper made of elephant dung. Plus, beautiful elephant earrings and an adorable glass elephant.

Happy Fall Y'all item
Happy Fall Y'all
$20

Starting bid

"Bless Your Heart" Large t-shirt, dog treats, black bean & corn salsa, apple butter, raspberry preserves, and beaded bracelet.

Pet Boutique Bundle item
Pet Boutique Bundle
$15

Starting bid

Check out this amazing dog bundle from Mouthfuls, a boutique pet store. It includes a gift card plus an assortment of yummy dog treats and cookies.

Butterfly Lovers item
Butterfly Lovers
$10

Starting bid

Beautiful cloisonne butterfly case with candle and vintage, carved relief butterfly earrings & necklace.

Wino Basket item
Wino Basket item
Wino Basket
$30

Starting bid

A $50 gift card to Kate's Wine Bar in Littleton with a reusable plastic wine glass, plus a bottle of Monkey of the Valley Riesling.

Whale Shark Trip and Painting item
Whale Shark Trip and Painting item
Whale Shark Trip and Painting item
Whale Shark Trip and Painting
$1,300

Starting bid

Two spots on an unforgettable KACF trip to Cancun in July 2026. Includes lodging for 5 nights and 2 boat excursions. Not included are flights, meals, tips, and drinks.

This original painting is by Russ Ronat from Project Holocene.

Dire Wolf Metal Wallhanging item
Dire Wolf Metal Wallhanging
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $242.54 this would look incredible on any wall.


21.5" x 16"

Soap Gift Basket item
Soap Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Lean into that self care with Two Ravens Soap. Local and handmade.


Value: $50

Scotch Gift Box item
Scotch Gift Box
$15

Starting bid

Glenlivet 12 Year Scotch


Value: $45

Tea Gift Basket item
Tea Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Cold weather is on the way. Who wouldn't enjoy one of the finest artisan whole leaf teas from iN-Tea local tea shop.

Value: $47

Colorado Pinball Pub Party Package item
Colorado Pinball Pub Party Package
$150

Starting bid

Up to 20 people can enjoy two hours of pinball PLUS a $50 bar tab for food and drink at Colorado Pinball Pub.


Valid at Littleton location. Blackout dates apply. Expires 4/1/26.

Sunflower Burned Hat item
Sunflower Burned Hat item
Sunflower Burned Hat
$50

Starting bid

This hat was hand drawn with a sunflower bouquet. It has a removable grass and feather feature on the other side.

MoxYcello Gift Basket item
MoxYcello Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Moxycello is a local distillery that celebrates bold flavors. Enjoy these tasty cellos, they may just blow your socks off.


Value: $67

Leopard Painting item
Leopard Painting
$25

Starting bid

This stunning and bold orginial by David Alvarado will brighten any room.

Puffin Photograph item
Puffin Photograph
$25

Starting bid

Fabulous photograph of puffin in a frame.

