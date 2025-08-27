Northern California Reined Cow Horse Association

Hosted by

Northern California Reined Cow Horse Association

About this event

Show #4 Stall & RV Reservations

2655 Everett Freeman Way

Corning, CA 96021, USA

Stall - 1 Night Only - After 10/21/2025
$90

Stall
1 Nights Only
Bag of Shavings
$65 Before Oct 21st
+$25 late fee after Oct 21st

Stall - 2 Nights - After 10/21/2025
$130

Stall
2 Nights Only
2 Bag of Shavings
$130 Before Oct 21st
+$25 late fee after Oct 21st

Stall - 3 Nights - After 10/21/2025
$175

Stall
Nights Only
2 Bag of Shavings
$175 Before Oct 21st
+$25 late fee after Oct 21st

Stall - 4 Nights After 10/21/2025
$220

Stall
4 Nights Only
2 Bag of Shavings
$220 Before Oct 21st
+$25 late fee after Oct 21st

RV Reservation (Per Night) After 10/21/2025
$75

RV Reservation - Per night
$50 Before Oct 21st

$25 late fee after Oct 21st

Tack Stall - Wednesday-Sunday
$120

Tack Stall - Full Show (Wednesday October 22 - October 26)

Shavings - 1 Bag
$15

1 Bag of Shavings
No Outside Shavings

Haul In Fee (Per Day) If no stall is reserved.
$25

Haul In Fee (Per Day)
A haul in fee is only required for horses not staying on the grounds.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!