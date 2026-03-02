Grove City High School Choir Boosters

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Grove City High School Choir Boosters

Show Choir Spotlight 2026

4665 Hoover Rd

Grove City, OH 43123, USA

Adult Ticket
$10

All sales are final.

Student Ticket
$5

All sales are final.

Candy Graham Box Large
$12

Pre-purchase a candy graham box to give to you favorite performer. A tag to write a personal message will be provided.

*All sales are final.

Candy Graham Box Small
$6

Pre-purchase a candy graham box to give to you favorite performer. A tag to write a personal message will be provided.

*All sales are final.

Candy Graham Box Small (Allergy Friendly)
$6

Pre-purchase a candy graham box to give to you favorite performer. A tag to write a personal message will be provided.

*All sales are final.

Add a donation for Grove City High School Choir Boosters

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