Show Love at UPA!

Hosted by
About this event
Kinder- 5th Grade Students who purchase this pass may wear all the pinks, whites, and reds they love. Jeans are allowed.
Middle School students in grades 6-8 who purchase this pass may wear the pajamas they love all day at school. Pajamas must be school-appropriate and no slippers are allowed.
High Schoolers in grades 9-12 who purchase this pass may have DoorDash sent to them during their lunch block. Students are responsible for the cost of the DoorDash. Please note that DoorDash orders should be delivered to the table by the bike racks. Each student ordering MUST have their own pass. Passes may not be shared.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!