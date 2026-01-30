Show-Me Seniors Digital Fluency Club

The IC3 Spark or IC3 GS6 Level I Show‑Me Senior Graduate membership recognizes seniors who have successfully completed a nationally recognized digital literacy certification and demonstrated readiness to confidently engage in today’s digital world.

This membership is awarded to individuals who have earned either the IC3 Spark Digital Literacy Certification or the IC3 GS6 Level I Digital Literacy Certification, confirming foundational competence in computer use, internet navigation, digital communication, productivity tools, and online safety.

As a Show‑Me Senior Graduate, members are formally recognized for their achievement and gain access to continued learning pathways that move beyond basics and toward digital fluency, independence, and opportunity.

Graduate Membership Includes:

Official recognition as a Show‑Me Senior Digital Fluency Graduate

Eligibility for advanced programs, clubs, and specialized bootcamps

Continued skill‑building opportunities in emerging technologies, including AI

Access to peer learning, mentoring, and leadership opportunities

A supportive community committed to lifelong learning and digital confidence

This membership represents more than certification—it marks a milestone. Show‑Me Senior Graduates have proven that age is not a barrier to learning, growth, or participation in the digital economy. They are prepared to take the next step, stay connected, and help shape what’s next for themselves and their communities.