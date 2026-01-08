Show-Me Stars

This annual, all-encompassing fee includes a luncheon and activity with your Miss Missouri or Miss Missouri’s Teen local titleholder, a program book, sash, two tickets to each phase of competition during pageant week, photo in the program book, any t-shirt or props needed for performances, Show-Me Star Official Sash and other fun “swag”!
Each star is required to have an official Miss America crown.
New stars MUST order a crown! Returning stars can choose to order a new crown or reuse the crown you purchased in a previous participating year.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!