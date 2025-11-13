Lower Lights Theatre Company

Offered by

Lower Lights Theatre Company

About this shop

Show Ornaments Collection

Night of the Stars 2022 item
Night of the Stars 2022
$8

Our first show ever!

The Grunch item
The Grunch
$8

Our first Children's Musical! Note: Finished ornament does include "2023".

Night of the Stars 2023 item
Night of the Stars 2023
$8

Our 2nd year of Night of the Stars!

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown item
You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
$8

Our first Adult Musical!

Night of the Stars 2024 item
Night of the Stars 2024
$8

Year 3 of Night of the Stars!

Rising Stars 2024 item
Rising Stars 2024
$8

Our inagural year of Rising Stars Showcase!

Little Women item
Little Women
$8

Our beautiful retelling of this classic story.

A Year with Frog and Toad item
A Year with Frog and Toad
$8

Our whimsical take on these beloved books!

Night of the Stars 2025 item
Night of the Stars 2025
$8

Our 4th Annual Night of the Stars!

Rising Stars Showcase 2025 item
Rising Stars Showcase 2025
$8

Our 2nd Annual Rising Stars Showcase!

Add a donation for Lower Lights Theatre Company

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!