Show Them Through Me

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Show Them Through Me

About this raffle

Show Them Through Me's Car Giveaway - Win a Car

The Faithful Entry (1 Ticket)
$20

One single, powerful, mighty entry. Just you and Jesus and a 450,000-mile Honda Pilot. May the odds be ever in your favor.

The Bold Believer Bundle (3 Tickets)
$50

Three entries because you're not playing around. You believe in miracles, second chances, and cars that refuse to die. We respect that kind of faith.

The Go Big or Go Home Pack (7 Tickets)
$100

Seven entries because you’re going all‑in with that sweet Southern confidence.

You’re the type who shows up early, brings a casserole, and signs up like you mean it.

Bless your heart — you came to win.

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