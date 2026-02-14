Show Them Through Me's Car Giveaway - Win a Car

About this raffle
One single, powerful, mighty entry. Just you and Jesus and a 450,000-mile Honda Pilot. May the odds be ever in your favor.
Three entries because you're not playing around. You believe in miracles, second chances, and cars that refuse to die. We respect that kind of faith.
Seven entries because you’re going all‑in with that sweet Southern confidence.
You’re the type who shows up early, brings a casserole, and signs up like you mean it.
Bless your heart — you came to win.
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