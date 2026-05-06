Limelight Performing Arts

Hosted by

Limelight Performing Arts

About this event

Show Tickets, Golden, The K-Pop Musical

511 W Guadalupe Rd #12

Gilbert, AZ 85233, USA

Center Section
$15

Choose your seat at checkout for Center Section. (for theater seating chart click on "more details" under show description)

House Left
$10

Choose your seat at checkout for House Left. (for theater seating chart click on "more details" under show description)

House Right
$10

Choose your seat at checkout for House Right. (for theater seating chart click on "more details" under show description)

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