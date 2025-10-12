SCV Allstars

Showcase Basket Raffle Fundraiser 2025

SENIOR STEEL RAFFLE BASKET
$5

WINE BASKET


🍇✨ Sip, Savor, and Support Our Cheerleaders! ✨🍇

We’re raffling off a Wine Lovers’ Dream Basket! 🍷💖


This elegant prize includes:


🍷Three bottles of Justin Wine

🍷Three bottles of Robert Renzoni Wine

🍇$40 Gift Card for Wine Tasting at Magnavino Cellars

🫒$200 Olive Terrace Gift Card

🍪$50 Dirty Dough Gift Card

🫓Charcuterie board

🍇Wine opener

🍫Chocolates

✨ Throw blanket

🕯️Fall candle

This basket is worth over $700!


Raise a glass to a great cause — and maybe to your own good luck to win this amazing basket! 🥂


JUNIOR BLACK RAFFLE BASKET
$5

DODGER BASKET


🌟 Step up to the plate and support our cheerleaders! 🌟

We’re raffling off a Dodgers Baseball Basket that’s a home run for any fan! ⚾💙


This all-star basket includes:

  • Two Front Row Dodger Tickets including access to the Lexus Baseline Club. The club offers all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages, in-seat service, and private restrooms. These tickets come with prepaid parking.
  • Woman's Custom Dodger Baseball Hat
  • Custom made Dodger Bow 
  • Yeti cup with Box of IV Hydration 
  • Men's Dodger "Ohtani" Shirt
  • Woman’s Aviator Nation Dodger Sweatshirt 
  • Woman’s Dodger Clear Game Day Crossbody Bag  
  • Rare Ohtani "Pitching" 2025 Bobblehead 
  • Dodger Throw Blanket

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just love a good ballpark vibe, this basket knocks it out of the park!⚾

ULTRAVIOLET RAFFLE BASKET
$5

LOTTERY BASKET


🍀✨ FEELING LUCKY? ✨🍀

Take a chance and win this Lottery-Themed Basket! 💸


This ultimate “lucky” prize is packed with:


🎫 Variety of Scratch-off lottery tickets (Worth over $150)

🎼JBL Flip 6 Speaker

🎧JBL Tour Pro 3 Headphones


Imagine turning one raffle ticket into a jackpot all while supporting our cheerleaders!

JUNIOR WHITE RAFFLE BASKET
$5

DISNEY BASKET


🌟✨ Bring a little Disney magic home — and support our cheerleaders! ✨🌟

We’re raffling off a Disney-Themed Basket that’s sure to make every fan say “Oh boy!” 🐭🎀

This magical basket includes:

  • Two Tickets to Disneyland (No Expiration)
  • Two $75 Disney Gift Cards
  • Disney Stanley Cup
  • Satin Pillow Cases
  • Disney’s “Up” Lego Set
  • Disney Tote 
  • Disney‘s Magic Castle Blanket
  • Mickey and Minnie Ornament

All proceeds go toward supporting our amazing athletes — helping their dream End of Season Banquet come true, Disney-style! 💫

YOUTH BLACK RAFFLE BASKET
$5

MEDSPA BASKET


💆‍♀️ Relax. Rejuvenate. Repeat. ✨

Treat yourself (or someone special!) to the ultimate pampering experience with our Medical Spa Basket Raffle! 🌸💖


This luxury basket includes:

  • 64 units of Botox (worth over $800)
  • A rejuvenating HydraFacial (worth $225)
  • $250 gift card to Infinity MedSpa toward a service of your choosing
  • High End Skincare


That’s over $1300 of well deserved self care at Santa Clarita’s pre-eminent Med Spa.


Support our incredible cheerleaders while entering to win the self-care day you totally deserve! 🎀

MINI BLUE RAFFLE BASKET
$5

DINNER AND A MOVIE NIGHT BASKET


🌟 ENJOY A NIGHT OUT ON US! 🌟

We’re raffling off the ultimate Dinner & Movie Night Basket! 🎟


This Prize Includes:


🍽 $100 Salt Creek Restaurant Gift Card

🎬 $80 Regal Gift Card (Movie Tickets)

🍿$40 Regal Gift Card (Concession)

🍦$45 Handels Ice Cream Gift Card

✨ Family Blanket

🥂 2 bottles Cider

🍫Candy and Popcorn

🎬 Mini Marquee Lighted Sign



Get ready for a night out filled with great food, good company, and plenty of fun — all while supporting our amazing cheerleaders!


✨ Perfect for Family, couples, friends, or anyone who deserves a night out to enjoy!

