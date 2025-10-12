Showcase Basket Raffle Fundraiser 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
WINE BASKET
🍇✨ Sip, Savor, and Support Our Cheerleaders! ✨🍇
We’re raffling off a Wine Lovers’ Dream Basket! 🍷💖
This elegant prize includes:
🍷Three bottles of Justin Wine
🍷Three bottles of Robert Renzoni Wine
🍇$40 Gift Card for Wine Tasting at Magnavino Cellars
🫒$200 Olive Terrace Gift Card
🍪$50 Dirty Dough Gift Card
🫓Charcuterie board
🍇Wine opener
🍫Chocolates
✨ Throw blanket
🕯️Fall candle
This basket is worth over $700!
Raise a glass to a great cause — and maybe to your own good luck to win this amazing basket! 🥂
DODGER BASKET
🌟 Step up to the plate and support our cheerleaders! 🌟
We’re raffling off a Dodgers Baseball Basket that’s a home run for any fan! ⚾💙
This all-star basket includes:
Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just love a good ballpark vibe, this basket knocks it out of the park!⚾
LOTTERY BASKET
🍀✨ FEELING LUCKY? ✨🍀
Take a chance and win this Lottery-Themed Basket! 💸
This ultimate “lucky” prize is packed with:
🎫 Variety of Scratch-off lottery tickets (Worth over $150)
🎼JBL Flip 6 Speaker
🎧JBL Tour Pro 3 Headphones
Imagine turning one raffle ticket into a jackpot all while supporting our cheerleaders!
DISNEY BASKET
🌟✨ Bring a little Disney magic home — and support our cheerleaders! ✨🌟
We’re raffling off a Disney-Themed Basket that’s sure to make every fan say “Oh boy!” 🐭🎀
This magical basket includes:
All proceeds go toward supporting our amazing athletes — helping their dream End of Season Banquet come true, Disney-style! 💫
MEDSPA BASKET
💆♀️ Relax. Rejuvenate. Repeat. ✨
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to the ultimate pampering experience with our Medical Spa Basket Raffle! 🌸💖
This luxury basket includes:
That’s over $1300 of well deserved self care at Santa Clarita’s pre-eminent Med Spa.
Support our incredible cheerleaders while entering to win the self-care day you totally deserve! 🎀
DINNER AND A MOVIE NIGHT BASKET
🌟 ENJOY A NIGHT OUT ON US! 🌟
We’re raffling off the ultimate Dinner & Movie Night Basket! 🎟
This Prize Includes:
🍽 $100 Salt Creek Restaurant Gift Card
🎬 $80 Regal Gift Card (Movie Tickets)
🍿$40 Regal Gift Card (Concession)
🍦$45 Handels Ice Cream Gift Card
✨ Family Blanket
🥂 2 bottles Cider
🍫Candy and Popcorn
🎬 Mini Marquee Lighted Sign
Get ready for a night out filled with great food, good company, and plenty of fun — all while supporting our amazing cheerleaders!
✨ Perfect for Family, couples, friends, or anyone who deserves a night out to enjoy!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!