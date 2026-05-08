Showcase - Booster Fundraiser

$5 per ticket. Every $20 you spend gets you an extra ticket for free!

One winner takes half the pot and the rest goes to our dancers. The more tickets you buy, the better chances you have to win!

*online tickets sales end May 29th

*online and in person tickets will be combined into one big pot.

*the winner will be announced at the end of Showcase on May, 30th.

*you do not need to be present to win!