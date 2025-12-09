The Johnston County Education Foundation Inc

Hosted by

The Johnston County Education Foundation Inc

About this event

Showcase of Stars

Shout-out
$20

Celebrate your child with a

Student shout-out!
Shout-outs will appear in the 2026 Showcase of Stars digital event program and featured on the pre-show slideshow.

Please send the following information to [email protected] NO LATER THAN March 3rd, 2026

Child Name: 

Child School:

Your 150-character message (note: messages longer than 150 characters will shortened to meet this limit


Group Photo
$15

Celebrate your child's achievements with a group photo! Thanks to Little Photography, all proceeds go directly to supporting the arts programs at your child's school. Don't miss the chance to preserve the memory and support the arts! A digital group photo will be sent to you on or before Monday, March 9th.


T-Shirt
$20

Celebrate your child's participation in the 2026 JCEF Showcase of Stars with a commemorative T-shirt!

Add a donation for The Johnston County Education Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!