Showcase Uniforms

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Artic Camp and Black Full Button come with matching sublimated pants. The Navy Pinstripe will be worn with White Mizuno Pants.
This will come with the A logo and you can choose the color.
Navy, Black or Gray with face protector
The athletic and comfy Youth Challenger Hoodie features a front pouch pocket, hood with a drawcord, and an embroidered Mizuno logo on the left shoulder. The soft hand french terry material is 65% cotton and 35% polyester.
Options
Navy with Arena National A & Arena Baseball
Black with Arena National Scrip Logo
Gray with Arena National Scrip Logo with American Grayscale Flag
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