Showcase Volunteers Spring 2026

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About this event
We need help sewing very simple costumes, mostly straight lines. All material provided
Please meet up with us in the Front Hallway at 6:15 pm
Help load boxes into the school, set up pipe and drape, unload props and costumes and set up chairs.
We need responsible adults ( does not have to be a parent) to be backstage to help kids stay quiet and keep exits and entrances running smoothly.
Come at 6:30 to be there during dress rehearsal, you will learn what to do during this time. Then you will stay backstage during the performance.
Come at 6:30 and stay until performance starts at 7:45
Man the Check- in table for students and guests. Run the concessions table selling drinks and snacks. Run the Merchandise table - handing out pre orders and selling extra.
Keep parents and families in the hallway until "door open" time. Hand out programs and help late comers find seats
After the performance you will stay and help put away chairs, and clean up as needed.
Come at 12:30
Set up chairs and tables, set any props or costumes as needed
We need responsible adults ( does not have to be a parent) to be backstage to help kids stay quiet and keep exits and entrances running smoothly.
Come at 1pm to be there during dress rehearsal, you will learn what to do during this time. Then you will stay backstage during the performance.
2:30pm - 4:30pm
Man the Check- in table for students and guests. Run the concessions table selling drinks and snacks. Run the Merchandise table - handing out pre orders and selling extra.
4:30 - 6:30 pm
Man the Check- in table for students and guests. Run the concessions table selling drinks and snacks. Run the Merchandise table - handing out pre orders and selling extra.
6:30 - 8:30 pm
Man the Check- in table for students and guests. Run the concessions table selling drinks and snacks. Run the Merchandise table - handing out pre orders and selling extra.
2:00 - 4 pm Keep parents and families in the hallway until "door open" time. Hand out programs and help late comers find seats.
4pm- 6pm
Hand out programs and help late comers find seats
6pm- 8pm
Hand out programs and help late comers find seats
After the performance you will stay and help put away chairs, take down set, pack up props and costumes, help load out boxes.
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