Hosted by

Mat-Su Community Theatre Arts

About this event

Showcase Volunteers Spring 2026

2788 N Seward Meridian Pkwy

Wasilla, AK 99654, USA

Costume helper- seamstress
Free

We need help sewing very simple costumes, mostly straight lines. All material provided

Friday MAY 15th - Set Up help
Free

Please meet up with us in the Front Hallway at 6:15 pm

Help load boxes into the school, set up pipe and drape, unload props and costumes and set up chairs.

Friday May 15th - Performance Helper
Free

We need responsible adults ( does not have to be a parent) to be backstage to help kids stay quiet and keep exits and entrances running smoothly.

Come at 6:30 to be there during dress rehearsal, you will learn what to do during this time. Then you will stay backstage during the performance.

Friday May 15th - Check- in , concessions and Merch table
Free

Come at 6:30 and stay until performance starts at 7:45

Man the Check- in table for students and guests. Run the concessions table selling drinks and snacks. Run the Merchandise table - handing out pre orders and selling extra.

Friday May 15th- Usher
Free

Keep parents and families in the hallway until "door open" time. Hand out programs and help late comers find seats

Friday May 15th - Clean up help
Free

After the performance you will stay and help put away chairs, and clean up as needed.

SATURDAY May 16th - Set Up help
Free

Come at 12:30

Set up chairs and tables, set any props or costumes as needed

SATURDAY May 16th - Performance Helper for Game of Myths
Free

We need responsible adults ( does not have to be a parent) to be backstage to help kids stay quiet and keep exits and entrances running smoothly.

Come at 1pm to be there during dress rehearsal, you will learn what to do during this time. Then you will stay backstage during the performance.

SATURDAY May 16th - Check- in , concessions and Merch table
Free

2:30pm - 4:30pm

Man the Check- in table for students and guests. Run the concessions table selling drinks and snacks. Run the Merchandise table - handing out pre orders and selling extra.

SATURDAY May 16th - Check- in , concessions and Merch table
Free

4:30 - 6:30 pm

Man the Check- in table for students and guests. Run the concessions table selling drinks and snacks. Run the Merchandise table - handing out pre orders and selling extra.

SATURDAY May 16th - Check- in , concessions and Merch table
Free

6:30 - 8:30 pm

Man the Check- in table for students and guests. Run the concessions table selling drinks and snacks. Run the Merchandise table - handing out pre orders and selling extra.

SATURDAY May 16th- Usher
Free

2:00 - 4 pm Keep parents and families in the hallway until "door open" time. Hand out programs and help late comers find seats.

SATURDAY May 16th- Usher
Free

4pm- 6pm

Hand out programs and help late comers find seats

SATURDAY May 16th- Usher
Free

6pm- 8pm

Hand out programs and help late comers find seats

SATURDAY May 16th - Clean up help
Free

After the performance you will stay and help put away chairs, take down set, pack up props and costumes, help load out boxes.

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