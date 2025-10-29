Showell Elementary School PTA's Shop

🐤 Showell Elementary School Blanket

Wrap yourself in school spirit with the official Showell Elementary School Blanket — the perfect mix of comfort, pride, and purpose!



Crafted with care in the USA, each blanket measures 50” x 60” and is made from 300 GSM 100% polyester soft minky plush, offering an ultra-soft, cozy feel that’s perfect for game days, chilly mornings, or family movie nights.

Produced by FundraiserBlankets.com, a veteran-owned, woman-owned, and teacher-owned company, every purchase helps support our school community while keeping you warm in the process.



💛 Features:

Printed proudly in the USA

Size: 50” x 60”

Super soft 300 GSM minky plush fabric

Durable, fade-resistant print

Machine washable and easy care

Great for home, car, or classroom use

Show your Showell Elementary pride and make a difference — order yours today and help support our students and teachers!