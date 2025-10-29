Showell Elementary School PTA

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Showell Elementary School PTA

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Showell Elementary School PTA's Shop

Showell Blanket (Pre-Order) item
Showell Blanket (Pre-Order) item
Showell Blanket (Pre-Order)
$30

🐤 Showell Elementary School Blanket

Wrap yourself in school spirit with the official Showell Elementary School Blanket — the perfect mix of comfort, pride, and purpose!

Crafted with care in the USA, each blanket measures 50” x 60” and is made from 300 GSM 100% polyester soft minky plush, offering an ultra-soft, cozy feel that’s perfect for game days, chilly mornings, or family movie nights.

Produced by FundraiserBlankets.com, a veteran-owned, woman-owned, and teacher-owned company, every purchase helps support our school community while keeping you warm in the process.

💛 Features:

  • Printed proudly in the USA
  • Size: 50” x 60”
  • Super soft 300 GSM minky plush fabric
  • Durable, fade-resistant print
  • Machine washable and easy care
  • Great for home, car, or classroom use

Show your Showell Elementary pride and make a difference — order yours today and help support our students and teachers!

Add a donation for Showell Elementary School PTA

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!