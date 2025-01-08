Loveland Music Boosters
ShowFest 2025 Sponsorships
ShowFest Program Ad (Business Card)
$25
Business Card Size B&W Ad (3.5"w x 2"h)
ShowFest Program Ad (1/4 Page)
$50
Quarter Page B&W Ad (3.5"w x 4 5/8"h)
ShowFest Program Ad (1/2 Page)
$100
Half Page B&W Ad (7.5"w x 4 5/8"h)
ShowFest Trophy Sponsorship
$75
Your family or business can sponsor a 2025 Showfest Trophy and have your name printed in program for $75.
