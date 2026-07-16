A Halloween-themed flyer for a "Showmanship Spooktacular" steer and heifer contest is displayed against an orange background with spooky graphics, featuring a costumed cow in the foreground and a haunted house silhouette in the background.
Livestock Advisory Coalition

Hosted by

Livestock Advisory Coalition

About this event

Showmanship Spooktacular

4310 TX-36 S

Rosenberg, TX 77471, USA

Steer and Heifer Clinic
$10

This ticket is only for clinic. Check in starts at 6:30 - 7:30 a.m. Showmanship clinic starts at 8:00 a.m. Showmanship show will begin shortly after, separate ticket is needed. Open to all 4-H and FFA

Showmanship Spooktacular Show
$35
Available until Oct 23

This ticket is only for the show. Halloween Spooktacular. Blow and Go Show. $40.00 at the door. Open to all 4-H and FFA

Best Halloween Costume Contest
Free

Exhibitor dress up with your project and compete for the best Halloween Costume award.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!