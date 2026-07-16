Showmanship Spooktacular

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About this event
This ticket is only for clinic. Check in starts at 6:30 - 7:30 a.m. Showmanship clinic starts at 8:00 a.m. Showmanship show will begin shortly after, separate ticket is needed. Open to all 4-H and FFA
This ticket is only for the show. Halloween Spooktacular. Blow and Go Show. $40.00 at the door. Open to all 4-H and FFA
Exhibitor dress up with your project and compete for the best Halloween Costume award.
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