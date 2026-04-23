ShowMe Creative Arts & Ministries 2026 National Conference

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About this event
Enjoy ALL 3 DAYS including Saturday night Banquet and show. Does not include lunches.
Convention attendance for ONE DAY ONLY and NO banquet ticket.
One Day registration including banquet ticket.
This is the registration fee for Junior Joey's for the FULL conference including the banquet. (Junior Joey's MUST send the medical release form & be 8 or order prior to registration.)
This is for Junior Joey SATURDAY ONLY registration with NO banquet ticket. (Junior Joey's MUST send the medical release form & be 8 or order prior to registration.)
This is for a Junior Joey registration on SATURDAY ONLY including a banquet ticket.
You may purchase addition banquet and show tickets here. (Tickets must be purchased prior to the convention so proper meal preparation can be made.)
Group Photo will be taken on Saturday and emailed to you after the convention. This is a free gift for you.
Do you want lunch in Messer Hall on Thursday?
Do you want lunch in Messer Hall on Friday?
Do you want lunch in Messer Hall on Saturday?
$
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