Show Me Creative Arts & Ministries

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Show Me Creative Arts & Ministries

About this event

ShowMe Creative Arts & Ministries 2026 National Conference

505 W Pennsylvania St

Shelbyville, IN 46176, USA

General Admission
$105

Enjoy ALL 3 DAYS including Saturday night Banquet and show. Does not include lunches.

Thu, Fri, or Sat Only One Day Registration
$35

Convention attendance for ONE DAY ONLY and NO banquet ticket.

Sat Only Registration plus banquet
$65

One Day registration including banquet ticket.

Junior Joey (Age 8-15) Registration
$45

This is the registration fee for Junior Joey's for the FULL conference including the banquet. (Junior Joey's MUST send the medical release form & be 8 or order prior to registration.)

Junior Joey Sat Only (No Banquet)
$15

This is for Junior Joey SATURDAY ONLY registration with NO banquet ticket. (Junior Joey's MUST send the medical release form & be 8 or order prior to registration.)

Junior Joey Sat Only (w/Banquet)
$30

This is for a Junior Joey registration on SATURDAY ONLY including a banquet ticket.

Additional Banquet & Show Ticket
$30

You may purchase addition banquet and show tickets here. (Tickets must be purchased prior to the convention so proper meal preparation can be made.)

Group Photo
Free

Group Photo will be taken on Saturday and emailed to you after the convention. This is a free gift for you.

ShowMe T-Shirt
$25

Please send email to [email protected] letting us know what size you need.

Thursday Lunch in Messer Hall
$12

Do you want lunch in Messer Hall on Thursday?

Friday Lunch in Messer Hall
$12

Do you want lunch in Messer Hall on Friday?

Saturday Lunch in Messer Hall
$12

Do you want lunch in Messer Hall on Saturday?

Add a donation for Show Me Creative Arts & Ministries

$

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