Showtune Karaoke Showdown: A Fundraiser for the Historic Kenworthy!

Hosted by
About this raffle
Entry for one into the Showtune Karaoke Showdown on Friday, May 8th at Forty Two Bar Kitchen. Entry fee is a donation to the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre.
This $5 donation comes with one door prize ticket. All donations support the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre.
This $20 donation comes with five door prize tickets. All donations support the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!