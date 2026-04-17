Palouse Cult Film Revival

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Palouse Cult Film Revival

About this raffle

Showtune Karaoke Showdown: A Fundraiser for the Historic Kenworthy!

Tournament Entry
$15

Entry for one into the Showtune Karaoke Showdown on Friday, May 8th at Forty Two Bar Kitchen. Entry fee is a donation to the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre.

$5 Donation | 1 Door Prize Ticket
$5

This $5 donation comes with one door prize ticket. All donations support the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre.

$20 Donation | 5 Door Prize Tickets
$20

This $20 donation comes with five door prize tickets. All donations support the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre.

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