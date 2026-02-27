Four Seasons at Orlando

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Four Seasons at Orlando

About this event

Sales closed

Shred-It Event

7813 Four Seasons Blvd

Kissimmee, FL 34747, USA

1-2 Boxes
$30

Select this option if you plan to bring only one to two standard banker box equivalents of documents to shred.

Size reference: 15" × 12" × 10"

3-4 Boxes
$45

Select this option if you plan to bring only three or four standard banker box equivalents of documents to shred.

Size reference: 15" × 12" × 10"

5+ Boxes
$60

Select this option if you plan to bring more than five standard banker box equivalents of documents to shred.

Size reference: 15" × 12" × 10"

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