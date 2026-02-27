Shred-It Event

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Select this option if you plan to bring only one to two standard banker box equivalents of documents to shred.
Size reference: 15" × 12" × 10"
Select this option if you plan to bring only three or four standard banker box equivalents of documents to shred.
Size reference: 15" × 12" × 10"
Select this option if you plan to bring more than five standard banker box equivalents of documents to shred.
Size reference: 15" × 12" × 10"
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