Rell Sunn Art Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Size: 30 x 20
Estimated Value: $1200
Opening Bid: $ 600
Bid Increments of $50
Item #1
Starting bid
Size: 12 x18
Estimated Value: $750
Opening Bid: $ 400
Bid Increments of $50
Item #2
Starting bid
Size: 20x 40
Estimated Value: $850
Opening Bid: $ 400
Bid Increments of $25
Item #3
Starting bid
Size: 17 x 22
Estimated Value: $850
Opening Bid: $500
Bid Increments of $25
Item #4
Starting bid
Size: 25 x15
Estimated Value: $700
Opening Bid: $350
Bid Increments of $25
Item #5
Starting bid
black wood framed photograph
Size: 38 x 26
Estimated Value: $800
Opening Bid: $400
Bid Increments of $25
Item #6
Starting bid
Size: 14.5" x 11.25" (framed)
Estimated Value: $750
Opening Bid: $400
Bid Increments of $25
Item #7
Starting bid
Size: 9'6 surfboard, 23" wide, 3' thick, 80L volume
Estimated Value: $1000
Opening Bid: $600
Bid Increments of $50
Item #8
Starting bid
Size: 16 x12
Estimated Value: $50
Opening Bid: $25
Bid Increments of $5
Item #9
Starting bid
Size: 7 x11
Estimated Value: $200
Opening Bid: $75
Bid Increments of $25
Item #10
Starting bid
Original gyotaku on fabric, mixed media with a white wood frame
Size: 26 x33
Estimated Value: $700
Opening Bid: $350
Bid Increments of $50
Item #11
Starting bid
Size: 14.5 x 12 framed
Estimated Value: $750
Opening Bid: $400
Bid Increments of $50
Item #12
Starting bid
This is not a sculpture, it's hangable. Acrylic, graphite, cotton, cardboard and plastic.
The piece is double-sided - the front is painted, and the back is collaged
Size: 14 x18
Estimated Value: $750
Opening Bid: $400
Bid Increments of $50
Item #13
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