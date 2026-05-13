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About this event

Rell Sunn Art Auction 2026

"High Rise" HD Metal Print by James Katsipis item
"High Rise" HD Metal Print by James Katsipis
$600

Starting bid

Size: 30 x 20

Estimated Value: $1200

Opening Bid: $ 600

Bid Increments of $50

Item #1

"Bayside Reunion" photo printed on metal by Richard Silver item
"Bayside Reunion" photo printed on metal by Richard Silver
$400

Starting bid

Size: 12 x18

Estimated Value: $750

Opening Bid: $ 400

Bid Increments of $50

Item #2

"The Lineup" Aluminum Dye Sublimation by Erik Schwab item
"The Lineup" Aluminum Dye Sublimation by Erik Schwab
$400

Starting bid

Size: 20x 40

Estimated Value: $850

Opening Bid: $ 400

Bid Increments of $25

Item #3

"Dinner Party" unframed photograph by Dalton Portella item
"Dinner Party" unframed photograph by Dalton Portella
$500

Starting bid

Size: 17 x 22

Estimated Value: $850

Opening Bid: $500

Bid Increments of $25

Item #4

"Tribe" white wood framed canvas by Danielle Coleman item
"Tribe" white wood framed canvas by Danielle Coleman
$350

Starting bid

Size: 25 x15

Estimated Value: $700

Opening Bid: $350

Bid Increments of $25

Item #5

"Commander Weber vs Hurricane Bill" by Tommy Colla item
"Commander Weber vs Hurricane Bill" by Tommy Colla
$400

Starting bid

black wood framed photograph

Size: 38 x 26

Estimated Value: $800

Opening Bid: $400

Bid Increments of $25

Item #6


"Shadmoor Cliffs," oil on panel by John Britton item
"Shadmoor Cliffs," oil on panel by John Britton
$400

Starting bid

Size: 14.5" x 11.25" (framed)

Estimated Value: $750

Opening Bid: $400

Bid Increments of $25

Item #7

Stu Foley Surfboard - Walden Magic Model blue surfboard item
Stu Foley Surfboard - Walden Magic Model blue surfboard
$600

Starting bid

Size: 9'6 surfboard, 23" wide, 3' thick, 80L volume

Estimated Value: $1000

Opening Bid: $600

Bid Increments of $50

Item #8

"Playa del Divorcio" framed photograph by Jen Grasso-Moise item
"Playa del Divorcio" framed photograph by Jen Grasso-Moise
$25

Starting bid

Size: 16 x12

Estimated Value: $50

Opening Bid: $25

Bid Increments of $5

Item #9

"Blue Atlantic" Ceramic Vase by Mary Jaffe item
"Blue Atlantic" Ceramic Vase by Mary Jaffe
$75

Starting bid

Size: 7 x11

Estimated Value: $200

Opening Bid: $75

Bid Increments of $25

Item #10

"Pacific Sailfish Tail" by Annie Sessler item
"Pacific Sailfish Tail" by Annie Sessler
$350

Starting bid

Original gyotaku on fabric, mixed media with a white wood frame

Size: 26 x33

Estimated Value: $700

Opening Bid: $350

Bid Increments of $50

Item #11


"Shadmoor", oil and cold wax on paper by Connie Cortese item
"Shadmoor", oil and cold wax on paper by Connie Cortese
$400

Starting bid

Size: 14.5 x 12 framed

Estimated Value: $750

Opening Bid: $400

Bid Increments of $50

Item #12

"CMYK/Ideas for Sculpture" by Sally Richardson item
"CMYK/Ideas for Sculpture" by Sally Richardson
$400

Starting bid

This is not a sculpture, it's hangable. Acrylic, graphite, cotton, cardboard and plastic.

The piece is double-sided - the front is painted, and the back is collaged

Size: 14 x18

Estimated Value: $750

Opening Bid: $400

Bid Increments of $50

Item #13

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