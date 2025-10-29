Himalayan Blessing, American Light: The GuruShaktiDham Pledge

Renews monthly
A Timeless Offering Toward a Divine Vision
Will be utilized across all areas of the Place of Meditation.
🌌 A timeless pledge aligned with Swamiji’s birth date in MMDD, representing your deep commitment to anchoring Guru Energies and sustaining the divine mission for generations to come.
Renews monthly
🪷A heartfelt pledge that reflects Swamiji’s birthday in DDMM. This pledge helps the Ashram blossom into a vibrant center of peace, liberation, and spiritual awakening.
Renews monthly
Lay the Foundation: Help Anchor the Sacred Land
Help secure the very ground upon which generations will walk the path of self-realization and inner transformation.
🪴A foundational pledge that becomes part of the spiritual roots that will nourish generations to come. Digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate.
Renews monthly
🌱A heartfelt offering that is the beginning of a divine space where inner journeys will blossom Digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate.
Renews monthly
Awaken Generations - Support the Living Energy That Guides Within
Support the installation of Shree Mangal Murti, an auspicious, living energy idol that radiates divine vibrations and helps seekers attain self-realization.
🧘A profound pledge that supports the manifestation of divine energy to guide seekers toward liberation and inner connection. Digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate.
Renews monthly
🪞A gentle offering that nurtures introspection and stillness, helping seekers turn inward and connect with the Guru within. Digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate.
Valid for one year
Annual Pledge (or one-time donation) - Will be utilized across all areas of the Place of Meditation.
🤍A transcendent offering that supports the highest vision of Guru Shakti Dham, anchoring divine consciousness for generations.
Swamiji’s birth date in MMD format times 100.
Valid for one year
Annual Pledge (or one-time donation) - Help secure the very ground upon which generations will walk the path of self-realization and inner transformation.
💜A gift of inner clarity and foresight, empowering the spiritual blueprint of the Place of Meditation
Swamiji’s birth date in DMM format times 10.
Valid for one year
Annual Pledge (or one-time donation) - Help secure the very ground upon which generations will walk the path of self-realization and inner transformation.
💙Support the expression of truth, wisdom, and the spread of inner silence across the world.
First two digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate times 100.
Valid for one year
Annual Pledge (or one-time donation) - Help secure the very ground upon which generations will walk the path of self-realization and inner transformation.
💚A heartfelt offering that nurtures compassion, unity, and the loving energy of the sacred space.
First two digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate times 100.
Valid for one year
Annual Pledge (or one-time donation) - Help secure the very ground upon which generations will walk the path of self-realization and inner transformation.
💛Fuel the inner fire of transformation. Your support empowers the mission with strength and purpose.
First two digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate times 100.
Valid for one year
Annual Pledge (or one-time donation) - Support the installation of Shree Mangal Murti, an auspicious, living energy idol that radiates divine vibrations and helps seekers attain self-realization.
🧡Support the creative flow and sacred movement that brings the Place of Meditation to life.
First two digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate times 100.
Valid for one year
Annual Pledge (or one-time donation) - Support the installation of Shree Mangal Murti, an auspicious, living energy idol that radiates divine vibrations and helps seekers attain self-realization.
❤️ Your contribution anchors the spiritual base of this divine sanctuary.
First two digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate times 100.
