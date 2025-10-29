Himalayan Blessing, American Light: The GuruShaktiDham Pledge

1a. 🌌Eternal - Sampurn Daan | Complete Donation
$1,108

Renews monthly

A Timeless Offering Toward a Divine Vision

Will be utilized across all areas of the Place of Meditation.

🌌 A timeless pledge aligned with Swamiji’s birth date in MMDD, representing your deep commitment to anchoring Guru Energies and sustaining the divine mission for generations to come.

1b. 🪷Bloom - Sampurn Daan | Complete Donation
$811

Renews monthly

A Timeless Offering Toward a Divine Vision

Will be utilized across all areas of construction

🪷A heartfelt pledge that reflects Swamiji’s birthday in DDMM. This pledge helps the Ashram blossom into a vibrant center of peace, liberation, and spiritual awakening.

2a.🪴Root - Bhumi Daan | Land Donation
$611

Renews monthly

Lay the Foundation: Help Anchor the Sacred Land

Help secure the very ground upon which generations will walk the path of self-realization and inner transformation.

🪴A foundational pledge that becomes part of the spiritual roots that will nourish generations to come. Digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate.

2b.🌱Sprout - Bhumi Daan | Land Donation
$350

Renews monthly

Lay the Foundation: Help Anchor the Sacred Land

🌱A heartfelt offering that is the beginning of a divine space where inner journeys will blossom Digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate.

🌱A heartfelt offering that is the beginning of a divine space where inner journeys will blossom Digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate.

3a🧘Enlightenment - GuruShakti Daan | Divine Energy Donation
$503

Renews monthly

Awaken Generations - Support the Living Energy That Guides Within

🧘A profound pledge that supports the manifestation of divine energy to guide seekers toward liberation and inner connection. Digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate.

🧘A profound pledge that supports the manifestation of divine energy to guide seekers toward liberation and inner connection. Digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate.

3b.🪞Reflection - GuruShakti Daan | Divine Energy Donation
$251

Renews monthly

Awaken Generations - Support the Living Energy That Guides Within

🪞A gentle offering that nurtures introspection and stillness, helping seekers turn inward and connect with the Guru within. Digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate.

🪞A gentle offering that nurtures introspection and stillness, helping seekers turn inward and connect with the Guru within. Digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate.


4a.🤍 Crown Benefactor - Sampurn Daan | Complete Donation
$11,800

Valid for one year

Annual Pledge (or one-time donation) - Will be utilized across all areas of the Place of Meditation.

🤍A transcendent offering that supports the highest vision of Guru Shakti Dham, anchoring divine consciousness for generations.

Swamiji’s birth date in MMD format times 100.

5a.💜 Visionary Donor - Bhumi Daan | Land Donation
$8,110

Valid for one year

💜A gift of inner clarity and foresight, empowering the spiritual blueprint of the Place of Meditation

Swamiji's birth date in DMM format times 10.

💜A gift of inner clarity and foresight, empowering the spiritual blueprint of the Place of Meditation

Swamiji’s birth date in DMM format times 10.


5b.💙 Voice of Peace - Bhumi Daan | Land Donation
$7,100

Valid for one year

💙Support the expression of truth, wisdom, and the spread of inner silence across the world.

First two digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate times 100.

💙Support the expression of truth, wisdom, and the spread of inner silence across the world.

First two digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate times 100.

5c.💚 Heart Aligner - Bhumi Daan | Land Donation
$6,200

Valid for one year

💚A heartfelt offering that nurtures compassion, unity, and the loving energy of the sacred space.

First two digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate times 100.

💚A heartfelt offering that nurtures compassion, unity, and the loving energy of the sacred space.

First two digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate times 100.

5d.💛 Radiance Contributor - Bhumi Daan | Land Donation
$5,300

Valid for one year

💛Fuel the inner fire of transformation. Your support empowers the mission with strength and purpose.

First two digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate times 100.

💛Fuel the inner fire of transformation. Your support empowers the mission with strength and purpose.

First two digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate times 100.

6a.🧡 Flow Giver - GuruShakti Daan | Divine Energy Donation
$4,400

Valid for one year

🧡Support the creative flow and sacred movement that brings the Place of Meditation to life.

First two digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate times 100.

🧡Support the creative flow and sacred movement that brings the Place of Meditation to life.

First two digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate times 100.

6b.❤️Root Supporter-GuruShakti Daan | Divine Energy Donation
$3,500

Valid for one year

❤️ Your contribution anchors the spiritual base of this divine sanctuary.

First two digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate times 100.

❤️ Your contribution anchors the spiritual base of this divine sanctuary.

First two digits adds up to 8, Swamiji's birthdate times 100.

