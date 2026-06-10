Sri Srinivasa Vanabhojana Kalyana Mahotsavam

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A rare divine opportunity to personally perform Sri Srinivasa Kalyanam and receive the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Participate with your family and invoke diving blessings for health, harmony, celestial grace, prosperity, family well-being and spiritual fulfillment.

Highlights: Kankana Dharana, Kanyadana, Mangalya Dharana, Thalambralu