Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition

Hosted by

Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition

About this event

Shrek

924 W Garland Ave

Spokane, WA 99205, USA

General Admission
$15

This is a movie ticket only. Kit and reserved seating not included.

VIP Ticket (General Admission + reserved seating)
$20

This is a General Admission ticket that includes reserved seating. You will have a reserved seat in the back two rows of the lower section or front row of the upper section. This ticket does not include a kit.

Interactive Kit Only
$15

This is an interactive kit only. You must purchase a General Admission or VIP ticket to access this event.

Add a donation for Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!