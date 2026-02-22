Shrek the Musical Jr. Cast and Crew Fees

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This fee will cover the cost of costumes, props, production needs, tech week meals, and a GMS Theatre Shrek the Musical, Jr. T-shirt.
This fee will cover the cost of costumes, props, production needs, tech week meals, and a GMS Theatre Shrek the Musical, Jr. T-shirt.
Your student's fee includes their shirt. This is in case you want extra shirts.
Your student's fee includes their shirt. This is in case you want extra shirts.
$
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