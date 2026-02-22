Grapevine Middle School Theatre Booster Club

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Grapevine Middle School Theatre Booster Club

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Shrek the Musical Jr. Cast and Crew Fees

Cast Fee
$75

This fee will cover the cost of costumes, props, production needs, tech week meals, and a GMS Theatre Shrek the Musical, Jr. T-shirt.

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Crew Fee
$60

This fee will cover the cost of costumes, props, production needs, tech week meals, and a GMS Theatre Shrek the Musical, Jr. T-shirt.

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Extra T-Shirt (size XS to XL)
$25

Your student's fee includes their shirt. This is in case you want extra shirts.

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Extra T-shirt (size 2XL to 3XL)
$30

Your student's fee includes their shirt. This is in case you want extra shirts.

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Add a donation for Grapevine Middle School Theatre Booster Club

$

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