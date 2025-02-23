Shrek, Jr. Comp Tickets

Select this option for patrons requiring wheelchair-accessible seating or who are unable to climb stairs.
Seats on the ground level will be reserved for the attendee and up to one companion; companion should have their own ticket.
Select this option for patrons requiring wheelchair-accessible seating or who are unable to climb stairs.
Seats on the ground level will be reserved for the attendee and up to one companion; companion should have their own ticket.
Congrats-O-Gram
$3
Congratulate your cast member with a gift (choose between candy or a plush rose) and printed message! Congrats-A-Grams will be available to pick up at will call.
Congratulate your cast member with a gift (choose between candy or a plush rose) and printed message! Congrats-A-Grams will be available to pick up at will call.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!