Stagebugz Theatre

Hosted by

Stagebugz Theatre

About this event

Sales closed

Shrek, Jr. Comp Tickets

1560 Teller St

Lakewood, CO 80214, USA

General Admission
Free
Accessible Seating
Free
Select this option for patrons requiring wheelchair-accessible seating or who are unable to climb stairs. Seats on the ground level will be reserved for the attendee and up to one companion; companion should have their own ticket.
Congrats-O-Gram
$3
Congratulate your cast member with a gift (choose between candy or a plush rose) and printed message! Congrats-A-Grams will be available to pick up at will call.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!