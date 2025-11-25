Shrek Jr. Extras

Offered by
About this shop
Grab the attention of families attending the Clifford School play
by advertising your business in the play program. It’s a great way
to support your local community and get the word out as well.
Ad Dimensions: 4" wide x 5" tall
Grab the attention of families attending the Clifford School play
by advertising your business in the play program. It’s a great way
to support your local community and get the word out as well.
Ad Dimensions: 4" wide x 2.5" tall
Grab the attention of families attending the Clifford School play
by advertising your business in the play program. It’s a great way
to support your local community and get the word out as well.
Calling all parents and families! Show your actors
just how proud you are by putting a personal message in the
Clifford School Play Program for everyone to see. Performances
on February 6th and 7th 2026
This shout out will be read aloud ahead of the Friday show. Please write out a sentence or two for each shoutout during the checkout process.
This shout out will be read aloud ahead of the Saturday Matinee show. Please write out a sentence or two for each shoutout during the checkout process.
This shout out will be read aloud ahead of the Saturday Evening show. Please write out a sentence or two for each shoutout during the checkout process.
You will receive a digital recording of Shrek Jr.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!