Mat-Su Community Theatre Arts

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Mat-Su Community Theatre Arts

About this event

Shrek Jr summer camp

8295 E College Dr

Palmer, AK 99645, USA

Musical Theatre Camp
$450

Musical Theatre Track

Technical Theatre Camp
$450

This listing is for the Tech one and Tech two camps.

Musical Theatre Camp Sibling discount
$430

Use this listing if you have more than one child enrolled in this camp. You must pay full price for the first child. This price is for the second + child(ren).

Tech Theatre Camp - Sibling discount
$430

Use this listing if you have more than one child enrolled in this camp. You must pay full price for the first child. This price is for the second + child(ren).

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