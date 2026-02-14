Shrek Jr summer camp

Hosted by
About this event
Musical Theatre Track
This listing is for the Tech one and Tech two camps.
Use this listing if you have more than one child enrolled in this camp. You must pay full price for the first child. This price is for the second + child(ren).
Use this listing if you have more than one child enrolled in this camp. You must pay full price for the first child. This price is for the second + child(ren).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!