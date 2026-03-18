Hosted by

St. Teresa High School

About this event

Shrek the Musical Fundraiser (April 24-26)

All Star Sponsor
$300

-Name Listed in the Program

-Free Half-page ad

-2 Free tickets

-Freak Flag

-Signed cast Poster

Duloc Defender
$175

-Name Listed in the Program

-2 Free tickets

-Freak Flag

-Signed Cast Poster

Ogre Ally
$100

-Name Listed in the Program

-Freak Flag

-Signed Cast Poster


Swamp Supporter
$50

-Name Listed in the Program

-Signed Cast Poster

Organization/Business Advertisement
$200

-Half Page B/W Advertisement in the program promoting your company or organization

(You will be contacted separately for information for this ad)

Add a donation for St. Teresa High School

$

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