Shrek the Musical Fundraiser (April 24-26)

About this event
-Name Listed in the Program
-Free Half-page ad
-2 Free tickets
-Freak Flag
-Signed cast Poster
-Name Listed in the Program
-2 Free tickets
-Freak Flag
-Signed Cast Poster
-Name Listed in the Program
-Freak Flag
-Signed Cast Poster
-Name Listed in the Program
-Signed Cast Poster
-Half Page B/W Advertisement in the program promoting your company or organization
(You will be contacted separately for information for this ad)
$
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