Sumter Museum

Hosted by

Sumter Museum

About this event

SHRIMP FEAST

122 N Washington St

Sumter, SC 29150, USA

VIP Admission item
VIP Admission
$50

Ticket level reserved for Sumter Museum Members & SHRIMP FEAST Sponsors.

General Admission item
General Admission
$75

Ticket level for the public & non-members.

The Bait Bucket (1 ticket) item
The Bait Bucket (1 ticket)
$5

Pre-purchase your 50/50 Digital Drawing tickets, $5 for 1 Chance of Winning!


The Cast Net (5 tickets) item
The Cast Net (5 tickets)
$20

Five Chances of Winning!

SHRIMP FEAST 50/50 Digital Drawing.

Bundle and Save!

SHRIMP BOAT SPECIAL (15 tickets) item
SHRIMP BOAT SPECIAL (15 tickets)
$40

Fifteen Chances of Winning!

SHRIMP FEAST 50/50 Digital Drawing.

Bundle & Save!

LOWCOUNTRY HAUL (40 tickets) item
LOWCOUNTRY HAUL (40 tickets)
$100

Forty Chances of Winning! SHRIMP FEAST 50/50 Digital Drawing! Buy More, Get More!

Add a donation for Sumter Museum

$

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