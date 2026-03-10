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About this event
Ticket level reserved for Sumter Museum Members & SHRIMP FEAST Sponsors.
Ticket level for the public & non-members.
Pre-purchase your 50/50 Digital Drawing tickets, $5 for 1 Chance of Winning!
Five Chances of Winning!
SHRIMP FEAST 50/50 Digital Drawing.
Bundle and Save!
Fifteen Chances of Winning!
SHRIMP FEAST 50/50 Digital Drawing.
Bundle & Save!
Forty Chances of Winning! SHRIMP FEAST 50/50 Digital Drawing! Buy More, Get More!
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