2025 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Golf Tournament

155 Golf Course Rd

Springfield, VT 05156, USA

Master Sponsorship
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

As a Master Sponsor, you receive: - 4-person team greens fees and golf cart - lunch - Full page B&W ad in the Football Program - please submit what you want in the ad to: [email protected] - Hole Sponsor sign on the course - please submit what you want on the sign to: [email protected] PLEASE LIST YOUR TEAM PLAYERS BELOW

Hole Sponsorship
$125

You will receive one 2-sided hole sign on the course. Please submit what you want on the sign to: [email protected]

1 Golfer item
1 Golfer
$100

This is for a team or individual golfers. It includes 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, and lunch. For a team of 4, add 4 and answer the questions for each individual golfer. If you don't have a full team, you can still register and we will match you with equal golfers.

Gold Service Packet
$40

The Gold Packet is valued at $70 and includes: 4 Mulligan Cards 15 Raffle Tickets 20 Feet of String to be used on Hole 6 1 Red Sox Raffle Ticket 1 NE Patriots Raffle Ticket

Add a donation for Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, Inc.

$

