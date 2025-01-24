2025 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
As a Master Sponsor, you receive: - 4-person team greens fees and golf cart - lunch - Full page B&W ad in the Football Program - please submit what you want in the ad to: [email protected] - Hole Sponsor sign on the course - please submit what you want on the sign to: [email protected] PLEASE LIST YOUR TEAM PLAYERS BELOW
You will receive one 2-sided hole sign on the course. Please submit what you want on the sign to: [email protected]
This is for a team or individual golfers. It includes 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, and lunch. For a team of 4, add 4 and answer the questions for each individual golfer. If you don't have a full team, you can still register and we will match you with equal golfers.
The Gold Packet is valued at $70 and includes: 4 Mulligan Cards 15 Raffle Tickets 20 Feet of String to be used on Hole 6 1 Red Sox Raffle Ticket 1 NE Patriots Raffle Ticket
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!