SHRM Greater Ocala
Sponsorship Opportunities
Lunch & learn
$300
Direct access to 40+ HR Pros
Opportunity to introduce yourself
Logo placement on event material
ROI: Build brand trust & generate leads through direct networking
Direct access to 40+ HR Pros
Opportunity to introduce yourself
Logo placement on event material
ROI: Build brand trust & generate leads through direct networking
More details...
Add
Social Event
$400
Engage with members 1:1
Logo on invites promo material
Recognition during event.
Hand out swag
ROI: Strengthen relationships & connect with decision-makers in a casual setting
Engage with members 1:1
Logo on invites promo material
Recognition during event.
Hand out swag
ROI: Strengthen relationships & connect with decision-makers in a casual setting
More details...
Add
Holiday Party
$1,000
Add
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue