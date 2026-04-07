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SHS Class of 2028

About this raffle

SHS Class of 2028's Raffle 2026

4 NEAQ Whale Watching Tickets
$5

4 tickets to a whale watching cruise with Boston Harbor City Cruises. Set sail with New England Aquarium Whale Watch Cruise for the whale watch of a lifetime.

Energy Bar Gift Card
$5

A gift card for one month unlimited to the Energy Bar in Stoneham.

4 Tickets to Spirit of Boston Dinner Cruise
$5

4 tickets to a Spirit of Boston Dining Cruise from Commonwealth Pier in Boston's Seaport. This dinner cruise is the perfect setting to enjoy upscale dining and entertainment on the Boston Harbor. Duration is 2-3 hours.

Seaport Hotel Stay
$5

A night at the Seaport Hotel in Boston. Good from May 2026-May 2027.

Christine's Sweetshoppe Basket
$5

A basket of candy from Christine's Sweetshoppe including a gift card!

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