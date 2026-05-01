SHS Grad-Night Parent Committee Pop-Up Burrito Fundraiser!

About this event
The homemade bacon burrito from Truck'N Delicious is perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a midnight snack — packed with farm-fresh eggs, melted cheese, and signature house-made candied bacon for a bold sweet-and-savory kick. Big flavor, local ingredients, and comfort-food energy to fuel the next adventure after graduation.
The homemade sausage burrito from Truck'N Delicious is packed with savory sausage, farm-fresh eggs, and melted cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla. Made with fresh local ingredients and loaded with hearty flavor, it’s the perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a midnight snack!
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