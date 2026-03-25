SHS Grad-Night Parent Committee's Annual Prize Drawing

Thank you for purchasing a 5 ticket pack for $20.00! This supports our fundraising efforts for Grad-Night 2026! Be sure you fill out EACH ticket completely and KEEP the large part of your ticket. It has your receipt number that we will use to verify you if you win! Do not forget to put your choice of package 1,2,3, or 4 on EACH TICKET on both your portion of the ticket and ours! May the odds ever be in your favor!