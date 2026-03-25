SHS Grad-Night Parent Committee

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SHS Grad-Night Parent Committee

About this raffle

SHS Grad-Night Parent Committee's Annual Prize Drawing

One chance of winning
$5

Thank you for purchasing a ticket to support our fundraising efforts for Grad-Night 2026! Be sure you fill out the ticket completely and KEEP the large part of your ticket. It has your receipt number that we will use to verify you if you win! Do not forget to put your choice of package 1,2,3, or 4 on both your portion of the ticket and ours! May the odds ever be in your favor!

Five chances of winning
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Thank you for purchasing a 5 ticket pack for $20.00! This supports our fundraising efforts for Grad-Night 2026! Be sure you fill out EACH ticket completely and KEEP the large part of your ticket. It has your receipt number that we will use to verify you if you win! Do not forget to put your choice of package 1,2,3, or 4 on EACH TICKET on both your portion of the ticket and ours! May the odds ever be in your favor!

25 chances of winning
$100
This includes 25 tickets

Thank you for purchasing a 25 ticket pack for $100.00! This supports our fundraising efforts for Grad-Night 2026! Be sure you fill out EACH ticket completely and KEEP the large part of your ticket. It has your receipt number that we will use to verify you if you win! Do not forget to put your choice of package 1,2,3, or 4 on EACH TICKET on both your portion of the ticket and ours! May the odds ever be in your favor!

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