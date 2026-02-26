Sierra High School Athletic Boosters Club

Hosted by

Sierra High School Athletic Boosters Club

About this event

SHS Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

220 Moffat Blvd

Manteca, CA 95336, USA

General Admission
$40

General admission ticket

(21 and over event only!)

Doors open at 5:00

VIP Table
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve a whole table for 6 which will guarantee you get to sit with your friends/family.

Includes 2 bottles of wine, 6 drink tickets and dinner will be served to you first.

Raffle Ticket Bundle
$25

$25=25 tickets


Purchase your raffle tickets ahead of time to save time at the event. A variety of gift baskets will be raffled off after dinner and buying in advance ensures you're ready to participate as soon as you arrive. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the event. All pre-purchased tickets will be given to you upon check-in.

Drink Ticket
$2

Purchase your drink tickets ahead of time to save time at the event. Drink tickets are $2 each. Soda/water = 1 ticket

Alcoholic beverages = 3 tickets.

Drink tickets will also be available to purchase at the event. All pre-purchased tickets will be given to you upon check-in.

Drink Ticket Bundle
$20

$20=11 tickets


Purchase your drink tickets ahead of time to save time at the event. Drink tickets are $2 each. Soda/water = 1 ticket

Alcoholic beverages = 3 tickets.

Drink tickets will also be available to purchase at the event. All pre-purchased tickets will be given to you upon check-in.

Add a donation for Sierra High School Athletic Boosters Club

$

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