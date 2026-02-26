SHS Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

About this event
General admission ticket
(21 and over event only!)
Doors open at 5:00
Reserve a whole table for 6 which will guarantee you get to sit with your friends/family.
Includes 2 bottles of wine, 6 drink tickets and dinner will be served to you first.
$25=25 tickets
Purchase your raffle tickets ahead of time to save time at the event. A variety of gift baskets will be raffled off after dinner and buying in advance ensures you're ready to participate as soon as you arrive. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the event. All pre-purchased tickets will be given to you upon check-in.
Purchase your drink tickets ahead of time to save time at the event. Drink tickets are $2 each. Soda/water = 1 ticket
Alcoholic beverages = 3 tickets.
Drink tickets will also be available to purchase at the event. All pre-purchased tickets will be given to you upon check-in.
$20=11 tickets
Purchase your drink tickets ahead of time to save time at the event. Drink tickets are $2 each. Soda/water = 1 ticket
Alcoholic beverages = 3 tickets.
Drink tickets will also be available to purchase at the event. All pre-purchased tickets will be given to you upon check-in.
$
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