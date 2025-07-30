SHUMPS Fall Festival Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Unlock your musical potential with four half-hour lessons. Choose to learn from a music coach who can visit your home (Hillsborough County only) or meet virtually via Zoom. Available coaching includes: Violin, Viola, Cello, Guitar, Voice, Piano, Drums, or Bass.
Whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your skills, these consecutive lessons provide a great opportunity for your child to grow musically. Available for ages 3-13.
• Value: $172
• Donor: Barrett School of Music
• Lot #1
Starting bid
Enjoy an exquisite dining experience for two at Oystercatchers, one of Tampa’s premier seafood restaurants! Savor fresh, locally sourced dishes while taking in stunning views of Tampa Bay.
This exclusive dining package covers up to $200, including tax and an 18% gratuity. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just indulging in a fine evening out, Oystercatchers promises a meal to remember.
• Value: $200
• Donor: Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay (Westshore)
• Lot #2
Starting bid
Escape to luxury with a one-night stay for a delightful stay at the Renaissance Hotel International
Plaza! This package includes breakfast for two, allowing you to start your day with a delicious meal before exploring all that Tampa Bay has to offer.
Enjoy the hotel’s upscale amenities, exquisite dining
options, and prime location for a perfect getaway or
staycation.
• Value: $375
• Donor: Renaissance Tampa International Plaza Hotel
(Westshore)
• Lot #3
Starting bid
Known for its delicious thin-crust pizza and hot oil, Colony Grill specializes in a variety of mouthwatering toppings and combinations. Enjoy this $50 gift card, perfect for a casual night out with the family.
• Value: $50 gift card
• Donor: Colony Grill (Westshore)
• Lot #4
Starting bid
Celebrate the vibrant spirit of Seminole Heights with this Indie gift basket complete with a $15 gift card and fun swag, including a t-shirt, koozie, bar mat, glassware, and more!
The Indie is known for its commitment to community, camaraderie, and diversity. With an extensive beer and wine selection, a tasty menu, and an awesome staff, your visit to The Indie will create lasting memories for you and your family!
• Value: $60
• Donor: Independent Bar and Cafe (Seminole Heights)
• Lot #5
Starting bid
Unleash your creativity with this colorful experience!
This package includes four tickets to Crayola Experience in Orlando, an interactive and fun-filled adventure where art comes to life! Explore hands-on exhibits, create your own masterpieces, and discover the magic of Crayola.
• Value: $100
• Donor: Crayola Experience
• Lot #6
Starting bid
Enjoy a stylish overnight getaway at the modern Aloft/Element Midtown Tampa. This package includes a one-night-stay in the heart of Midtown, plus two drink tickets to sip and savor at the hotel’s lively bar. A perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and a chic atmosphere.
Plus treat yourself to a true taste of Italy at BellaBrava Tampa with this $25 gift card. Enjoy wood-fired pizzas, house-made pastas crafted with fresh ingredients, and a variety of coastal Italian dishes inspired by the Mediterranean lifestyle.
• Value: $375
• Donor: Aloft/Element Midtown Tampa and BellaBrava Tampa
• Lot #7
Starting bid
Escape to Tampa Bay’s serene waterside setting with a one-night-stay at The Current Hotel, Autograph Collection, ideally located on Rocky Point.
Wake up refreshed and savor a delicious breakfast for two at the elegant Julian Restaurant, open daily to serve international-inspired breakfast favorites.
• Value: $450
• Donor: The CURRENT Hotel, Autograph Collection
• Lot #8
Starting bid
Give your little one (and yourself!) the gift of restful nights with a 2-week sleep training package from Sleep Child O Mine.
This comprehensive program offers personalized, evidence-based strategies to help your child develop healthy sleep habits. Best for newborns to age 5.
With expert guidance and support, you’ll learn effective techniques to create a peaceful bedtime routine, ensuring better sleep for everyone in the family.
• Value: $750
• Donor: Sleep Child O Mine
• Lot #9
Starting bid
As Tampa’s leading pet sitters and dog walkers, their team is dedicated to ensuring your furry friends are happy, safe, and well cared for in your absence. Enjoy a $100 gift card toward any of their dog walks and in-home pet sitting, and trust Furry Ventures to provide reliable, loving care while you're away!
• Value: $100 gift certificate
• Donor: Furry Ventures Pet Care
• Lot #10
Starting bid
Host the ultimate pizza night with this fun basket packed with all the essentials! Enjoy everything you need for a delicious evening—from premium pizza ingredients to handy tools—perfect for family fun or a cozy night in.
• Value: $100
• Donor: Tampa Bay Gifting Co.
• Lot #11
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious evening at The C House, one of Seminole Heights’ most unique dining spots, known for its creative menu, curated wines, and charming atmosphere.
This $50 gift card can be used toward dinner, drinks, or dessert — perfect for a date night, girls’ night out, or treating yourself to a memorable meal.
Complete your meal and indulge in your sweet tooth with a $25 gift card to The Revolution Ice Cream Co., a local favorite serving imaginative and handcrafted ice cream flavors.
• Value: $75
• Donor: The C House/Revolution Ice Cream
• Lot #12
Starting bid
Experience the benefits of personalized chiropractic care complete with a consultation and adjustment from Dr. Shae at Back Bay Chiropractic & Wellness.
Whether you’re seeking relief from discomfort, improving mobility, or focusing on overall wellness, their expert team will guide you toward feeling your best.
• Value: $150
• Donor: Back Bay Chiropractic and Wellness
• Lot #13
Starting bid
Find your flow with a 5-class voucher package to Heights Yoga Collective, a welcoming community studio offering power warm and yin classes for all levels.
Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or just starting out, you’ll enjoy expert instruction in a calming, inspiring space.
This package also includes a “pick your own” Heights Yoga Collective t-shirt so you can bring the studio vibes wherever you go.
Email: [email protected] to redeem your voucher.
• Value: $115
• Donor: Heights Yoga Collective
• Lot #14
Starting bid
Dive into a day of discovery with four tickets to The Florida Aquarium, one of Tampa Bay’s most beloved attractions. Explore fascinating marine life, from vibrant coral reefs to playful otters, and enjoy interactive exhibits perfect for all ages.
It’s the ultimate family-friendly adventure — right in our backyard!
• Value: $148 - Tickets valid until 12/31/25
• Donor: The Florida Aquarium
• Lot #15
Starting bid
Relax and rejuvenate with a 60-minute botanical head spa treatment at Rejuve Skin and Body in South Tampa.
This luxurious experience combines soothing scalp massage with nourishing botanical extracts to relieve tension and promote healthy hair and skin. A perfect way to unwind and refresh your senses.
• Value: $150
• Donor: Rejuve Skin and Body
• Lot #16
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with a luxurious manicure or pedicure at Heights Beauty Lounge! This $25 gift card can be used toward any of their professional nail care services. Treat your hands and feet to some much-needed relaxation and leave feeling refreshed and polished.
• Value: $25 Gift Card
• Donor: Heights Beauty Lounge
• Lot #17
Starting bid
This gift card can be redeemed for one month of Kartwheel Kids (four 30-minute) gymnastics classes at SHUMPS during the 25-26 school year.
• Value: $40
• Donor: Kartwheel Kids (SHUMPS)
• Lot #18
Two chances to win!
Starting bid
This gift card can be redeemed for one month of Kartwheel Kids (four 30-minute) gymnastics classes at SHUMPS during the 25-26 school year.
• Value: $40
• Donor: Kartwheel Kids (SHUMPS)
• Lot #19
Two chances to win!
Starting bid
Let the kids run wild and have a blast with 6 two-hour open play sessions at Nana Ana, Tampa’s vibrant indoor play space designed for fun, creativity, and active play.
Perfect for anytime the little ones need to burn off energy in a safe and engaging environment.
• Value: $70
• Donor: Nana Ana's Playhouse
• Lot #20
Starting bid
Set sail on an adventure with 4 all-day passes to the Pirate Water Taxi, Tampa’s fun and unique way to explore the city by water.
Hop on and off at multiple stops along the scenic waterways — perfect for sightseeing, dining, and soaking up Tampa’s waterfront vibe.
• Value: $136
• Donor: Pirate Water Taxi Tours
• Lot #21
Starting bid
Indulge in a rejuvenating facial with this $50 gift card to be used on any service.
This studio combines the best of organic and clinical esthetics, offering a holistic approach to skincare and wellness. Treat yourself or a loved one to natural beauty and wellness!
• Value: $50 gift card
• Donor: Apothecary Skin Therapy
• Lot #22
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing getaway at the recently renovated Hilton Garden Inn, Tampa Westshore, perfectly located near the bustling Westshore business and shopping district.
This package includes a two-night weekend stay and breakfast for up to four guests, making it an ideal escape for family or friends to unwind and explore.
• Value: $450 (Friday Saturday or Sunday valid until 12/31/2025). Some restrictions apply.
• Donor: Hilton Garden Inn, Tampa Westshore/McKibbon Hospitality
• Lot #23
Starting bid
Enjoy limitless fashion possibilities with a 3-month membership to Valhalla!
Valhalla lets you borrow three clothing items at a time for as long as you like. When you’re ready for a refresh, simply exchange them for three new pieces.
Love something too much to return? Keep it longer or purchase it at 20% off.
Optional Add-Ons:
Update your wardrobe endlessly, discover new styles, and enjoy fashion freedom!
• Value: $147
• Donor: Valhalla
• Lot #24
Starting bid
Calling all business owners! Unlock a full year of opportunities, connections, and community impact with a Westshore Alliance annual Entrepreneur Membership valid from October 2025 – October 2026.
As a member, you’ll enjoy exclusive access to networking events, business resources, advocacy initiatives, and insider updates that shape the future of Tampa’s vibrant Westshore District.
At the end of your membership term, you’ll have the opportunity to renew at a discount and continue enjoying all the benefits of being part of Westshore’s success story.
View more about the Westshore Alliance here: https://www.choosewestshore.com/
• Value: $325
• Donor: The Westshore Alliance
• Lot #25
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a luxurious one-night weekend stay at The Westin Tampa Bay, located on the sparkling waters of Tampa Bay.
This overnight stay offers the perfect blend of comfort and relaxation, with contemporary accommodations, breathtaking views, and the exceptional service The Westin is known for.
Advance reservations are required. Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.
Value: $480
Donor: The Westin Tampa Bay
Lot #26
Starting bid
Celebrate the start of spooky season with this fun boo basket and tickets to the 2025 Spooky Stroll presented by Tribe Seminole Heights on October 25th from 6-9 PM.
This family Pass admits a family (5 or more people / members of the same household) to the event.
Immerse yourselves in a night of fun-filled festivities with festive decorations, engaging activities, and the spirit of Halloween.
• Value: $35
• Donor: TRIBE Seminole Heights
• Lot #27
Pre-registration is required. See the winning voucher for details.
Starting bid
Enjoy an adorable gift basket filled with curated goodies, plus a $25 gift card to DI Coffee Bar Seminole Heights!
The basket includes:
-Gift card $25
-Caramel Poppy Popcorn
-DI Coffee Bar Metal Insulated Mug
-After Dinner Amusements Charades
-The French Pearl Room Diffuser
• Value: $116
• Donor: DI Coffee Bar
• Lot #28
