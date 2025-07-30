SHUMPS Fall Festival Silent Auction

Give your little one (and yourself!) the gift of restful nights with a 2-week sleep training package from Sleep Child O Mine.



This comprehensive program offers personalized, evidence-based strategies to help your child develop healthy sleep habits. Best for newborns to age 5.



With expert guidance and support, you’ll learn effective techniques to create a peaceful bedtime routine, ensuring better sleep for everyone in the family.



• Value: $750

• Donor: Sleep Child O Mine

• Lot #9