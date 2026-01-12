Shutesbury Athletic Club, Inc.

Offered by

Shutesbury Athletic Club, Inc.

About the memberships

Shutesbury Athletic Club Annual Membership

Gold Membership
$100

Renews yearly on: February 28

 Gold Level - $100                   

One Free Event Rental         

Draft Beer Mug (upon request)  

Plus-one Option (membership add  one additional person)

And more!

Bronze
$60

Renews yearly on: February 28

Bronze Level - $60                

50% off One Event Rental

Single
$25

Renews yearly on: February 28

 Single - $25                           

The ability to purchase alcohol at the club. 

Use of Function room and/or the pavilion (rental fees apply). Annual Members Spaghetti Dinner - free for members renewing.

Add a donation for Shutesbury Athletic Club, Inc.

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