Shutesbury Athletic Club Annual Membership

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: February 28
Gold Level - $100
One Free Event Rental
Draft Beer Mug (upon request)
Plus-one Option (membership add one additional person)
And more!
Renews yearly on: February 28
Bronze Level - $60
50% off One Event Rental
Renews yearly on: February 28
Single - $25
The ability to purchase alcohol at the club.
Use of Function room and/or the pavilion (rental fees apply). Annual Members Spaghetti Dinner - free for members renewing.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!