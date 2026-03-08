Women Marines Association

Hosted by

Women Marines Association

About this event

Shuttle - WMA Convention

Flint Bishop Airport To/From Bavarian Inn Frankenmuth

Shuttle Ticket FNT to/from Bavarian Inn -Two Way
$60

Shuttle ticket from Flint Bishop Airport to Bavarian Inn on either Aug 22 or 23 and return to the FNT Airport on Friday, Aug 26, 2026.

Shuttle Ticket from FNT - One Way
$30

Shuttle ticket from Flint Bishop Airport. Please purchase if you only need transportation from the airport on Aug 22/23 and do NOT need return transportation to FNT on Friday Aug 26, 2026.

Shuttle Ticket from Bavarian Inn to FNT - One Way
$30

Shuttle ticket from Bavarian Inn to Airport on Friday, Aug 26, 2026 only.

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