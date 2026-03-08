Shuttle - WMA Convention

About this event
Shuttle ticket from Flint Bishop Airport to Bavarian Inn on either Aug 22 or 23 and return to the FNT Airport on Friday, Aug 26, 2026.
Shuttle ticket from Flint Bishop Airport. Please purchase if you only need transportation from the airport on Aug 22/23 and do NOT need return transportation to FNT on Friday Aug 26, 2026.
Shuttle ticket from Bavarian Inn to Airport on Friday, Aug 26, 2026 only.
$
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