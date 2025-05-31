SI Cascadia 25/26 Membership Renewal

Dues Breakdown:
SIA $78
SIA Per Capita $9.25
SIA Liability Insurance $15.00
Founders Pennies: $6.30 (charitable donation)
NWR Dues $11
$35.45 for Club Support (Charitable Donation)
NOTE: Club support covers the $300 required fees to NWR, plus some club operating expenses.
Member Support Fund
$10
Select in intervals of $10. Money contributed here will be used to support members who are unable to pay the full cost of their dues. Select multiple tickets to donate more than $10.
Operating Funds Donation
$10
Select in intervals of $10. Money contributed here will be used to support general operating costs for the club.
