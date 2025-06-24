SI Phoenixville Annual Designer Bag Bingo

One special discount price will get you - 1 Entrance ticket with all 20 Regular Bingo Games and Door Prize, 1 Special Games packet for 4 games, 1 Basket Raffle Sheet (includes 26 chances), 7 GIft Card Tree raffle tickets, 7 Mystery Box raffle tickets and a VIP Band! NOTE: This offer is ONLY available for pre-order online before 11pm on 9/20/25.
Includes admission, all 20 regular Bingo Games and Door Prize raffle.
NOTE: If you purchase a Bundle you do not have to purchase a separate admission ticket since it is included in the Bundle.
A sheet of 26 tickets to bid on assorted raffle basket prizes
A book of four Bingo cards to participate in our "Special" Games
7 Raffle tickets to enter the drawing for our Gift Card tree
7 Raffle tickets to enter the drawing for our Mystery Box Prize
A VIP Band allows you to choose from ANY of the available bags when you win BINGO!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing