Siblings In Solidarity Series: Addressing Anti-Blackness Across Communities

This opportunity is being offered at a “Pay what you can” rate. What does that mean? The value of the session is over $25 per person.





The recommended contribution is $20- you are invited to pay more or less based on your ability to contribute. All funds go directly to the Nonprofit Professionals of Color Collective and pay it forward to support BIPOC leaders serving in the nonprofit sector.





If you need a free, $0 ticket, simply email [email protected] and we will be happy to assist you!