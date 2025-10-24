Sick Kicks Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
Stay cool and confident with the Polar Cooling Vest, designed to help those with heat sensitivity or intolerance. Ideal for outdoor activities, workouts, or warm climates, this vest provides steady cooling comfort — empowering you to keep moving, no matter the temperature.
Experience an unforgettable night of music and mastery with two tickets to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Feel the power of live performance as world-class musicians bring timeless compositions to life in one of Atlanta’s most celebrated cultural venues.
Revolutionize your recovery and movement routine with the Pulse PEMF Device — trusted by athletes and wellness experts worldwide. This advanced technology promotes circulation, eases muscle tension, and supports overall vitality — helping you move and feel your best.
Love Golf? Get into the swing of things with the ultimate golf lover’s package! Enjoy four different golf-inspired experiences; from high-tech fun at Topgolf, to competitive putting at Puttshack, to a simulator round at The Back Nine, and a real day on the green at Bear's Best. Perfect for any golfer who likes a little variety with their victory.
Sip, swirl, and savor at Total Wine & More with a private tasting event for 20 guests. Enjoy a curated selection of premium wines, led by a wine expert, in a fun and relaxed setting. Ideal for team outings, birthdays, or a night with friends that’s anything but ordinary.
Gather your crew for an exclusive whiskey tasting for ten at Atlanta’s award-winning ASW Distillery. Enjoy a guided experience through rich flavors, handcrafted spirits, and the art of Southern distilling — perfect for friends, colleagues, or a classy night out.
Created with the lowest denomination coin, ‘The Price of Health’ is an abstract piece painted and layered to form a textured, dynamic composition. The piece reflects the weight of what we give, and what we lose, in pursuit of well-being. The artwork explores the often unseen costs of health and wellness; symbolizing resilience, uncertainty, and the complex emotions that often accompany a diagnosis.
Embark on a journey along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail with a 3-night getaway for a group of four. Enjoy a private luxury residence on the Bourbon Trail. Accommodations are located on the Bourbon Trail, spanning from Lexington to Louisville, with close proximity to the region’s distilleries, Churchill Downs, stunning countryside, and local attractions. Properties are a 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom, making it ideal for a group of four adults.
