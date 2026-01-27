Sickle Cell Conquers Of Central Florida Inc

Hosted by

Sickle Cell Conquers Of Central Florida Inc

About this event

Sickle Cell Conquerors - Sickle Cell Walk 2026

4500 Columbia St

Orlando, FL 32811, USA

Individual Walker
$25

Individual Walker

K - 12 Student Walker
$15

Student in grades K-12

Join a Team
$20

Teams consisting of 5 or more people $20 each member.

Champion Sponsor
$5,000

Logo on all event marketing material & shirts
Speaking opportunity during event
Dedicated social media post recognition
Vendor table at event
10 complimentary walker registrations

Diamond Sponsor
$2,500

Logo on all event marketing material & shirts
Dedicated social media post recognition
Vendor table at event
8 complimentary walker registrations

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on all event marketing material & shirts
Dedicated social media post recognition
Vendor table at event
6 complimentary walker registrations

Gold Sponsor
$500

Logo on all event marketing material
Dedicated social media post recognition
Vendor table at event
4 complimentary walker registrations

Silver Sponsor
$250

Dedicated social media post recognition
Vendor table at event
2 complimentary walker registrations

Utilities Sponsor
$200

Cover a Conquerors utiities for 1 month

Grocery Sponsor
$100

Covers a $100 grocery voucher for a conqueror

Gas Card Sponsor
$50

Covers a $100 grocery voucher for a conqueror

Vendor
$50

Vendor fee

Add a donation for Sickle Cell Conquers Of Central Florida Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!