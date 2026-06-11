Sideburn Run Recreation Association Incorporated
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Sideburn Run Recreation Association Incorporated

About this event

Sales closed

July 4 VIP Table/Cabana Auction - 2026

#1 - Table with 4 pool chairs item
#1 - Table with 4 pool chairs
$100

Starting bid

See image for table location

#2 - Table with 4 pool chairs item
#2 - Table with 4 pool chairs
$100

Starting bid

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#3 - Table with 4 pool chairs item
#3 - Table with 4 pool chairs
$100

Starting bid

See image for table location

#4 - Table with 4 pool chairs item
#4 - Table with 4 pool chairs
$100

Starting bid

See image for table location

#5 - Table with 4 pool chairs item
#5 - Table with 4 pool chairs
$100

Starting bid

See image for table location

#6 - Table with 4 pool chairs item
#6 - Table with 4 pool chairs
$100

Starting bid

See image for table location

#7 - Table with 4 pool chairs item
#7 - Table with 4 pool chairs
$100

Starting bid

See image for table location

#8 - Table with 4 pool chairs item
#8 - Table with 4 pool chairs
$100

Starting bid

See image for table location

#9 - Cabana with picnic table item
#9 - Cabana with picnic table
$100

Starting bid

See image for table location. Seats approximately 8 people.

#10 - Cabana with picnic table item
#10 - Cabana with picnic table
$100

Starting bid

See image for table location. Seats approximately 8 people.

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